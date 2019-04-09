Don’t worry about summer heat on Indian Railways platforms! This new mist cooling system is uber cool

The newly installed mist cooling system at the station reduces the temperature at platforms by 7 to 8 degrees Celsius.

Don’t worry about summer heat on Indian Railways platforms! In a bid to provide comfort to waiting passengers on Indian Railways station platforms, Piyush Goyal-chaired Railway Ministry has recently taken an interesting step. In order to enhance comfort for passengers during summer at Mathura Junction, the railway station has been equipped with a mist cooling system. According to details shared by Indian Railways, the newly installed mist cooling system at the station reduces the temperature at platforms by 7 to 8 degrees Celsius. A mist cooling system, unlike an air-conditioning system, helps to keep outdoors cool at a fraction of the cost. More importantly, the system can be installed easily.

Earlier this year, the Mathura Junction railway station was given a new makeover under the Railway Ministry’s station beautification and redevelopment program, making it more convenient for those visiting the city by Indian Railways. The station was upgraded to make it more passenger friendly and provide world-class facilities. Under the redevelopment program, new entry and exit gates have been provided at Mathura Junction. The first class waiting room at the station has also been completely revamped, by setting up new benches for passengers. The main entry gate of the station has been upgraded too. In addition to these improvements, the circulating area of the station has been redeveloped as well.

The Indian Railways targeted to complete the redevelopment work of as many as 68 railway stations by the end of February 2019. Some of the other railway stations, which were upgraded over the past few months include Jaipur Junction, Haridwar railway station, New Delhi railway station (NDLS), Tirupati railway station, Lonavala railway station, Patna Junction, Sainagar Shirdi railway station, etc. At present, development work is being carried out at Gandhinagar station and Habibganj station to give them a world-class airport-style makeover. Apart from this, an amount of Rs 7,500 crore is likely to be invested by IRSDC (Indian Railway Station Development Corporation) for the redevelopment of 50 railway stations this year.