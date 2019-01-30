Don’t rub your eyes! This is Indian Railways’ Mathura Junction station after its beautiful makeover; see pics

By: | Published: January 30, 2019 3:39 PM

Piyush Goyal-led Railway Ministry has as a part of its station redevelopment initiative successfully renovated the Mathura's railway station, making it more convenient for travellers visiting the city by Indian Railways.

Mathura Junction railway station gets a completely new look.

Indian Railways’ Mathura Junction railway station gets a completely new look! You may find it hard to believe that the images in this article are of an Indian Railways station! The Mathura Junction railway station of Indian Railways has been upgraded recently to make it more passenger friendly and provide world-class facilities. Piyush Goyal-led Railway Ministry has as a part of its station redevelopment initiative successfully renovated the Mathura’s railway station, making it more convenient for travellers visiting the city by Indian Railways. Other than providing various modern amenities for railway passengers to rejoice, the Mathura Junction railway station has also been provided with a new upgraded look.

Under the redevelopment of the Mathura Junction railway station, new entry and exit gates have been provided. The first class waiting room for railway passengers has been completely revamped, by providing new benches. Also, the booking hall, as well as the VIP room of the railway station, have been given a complete makeover. In addition to these, the main entry gate of the Mathura Junction railway station has been upgraded. Also, the circulating area of the railway station has been redeveloped.

Under the redevelopment of the Mathura Junction railway station, new entry and exit gates have been provided.

Piyush Goyal has asked Indian railways officials to make sure that the redevlopment work of 68 stations should be completed by end of February 2019. Goyal has also asked officials to post images of the status of projects on an integrated dashboard. Recently, some of the other stations including Jaipur Junction, Tirupati railway station, Haridwar railway station, New Delhi railway station (NDLS) have also been redeveloped.

Other than providing various modern amenities for railway passengers to rejoice, the Mathura Junction railway station has also been provided with a new upgraded look.

Meanwhile, a major station redevelopment work of changing stations into multi-modal hubs or world-class transit hubs is being carried out by the Indian Railway Stations Development Corporation Limited (IRSDC). Two major stations that will be given an airport-style makeover are Habibganj and Gandhinagar.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. INFRASTRUCTURE
  3. RAILWAYS
  4. Don’t rub your eyes! This is Indian Railways’ Mathura Junction station after its beautiful makeover; see pics
Advertisement

Stock Market

Advertisement

Focal Point

India likely to surpass UK in the world's largest economy rankings: PwC
Vibrant India
India likely to surpass UK in the world's largest economy rankings: PwC
India likely to achieve universal household electrification by January-end
India likely to achieve universal household electrification by January-end
India can be $5 trillion economy in 7-8 years: Suresh Prabhu
India can be $5 trillion economy in 7-8 years: Suresh Prabhu
Tata Harrier Review, Test Drive: Hits and Misses of India's most awaited vehicle in 2018
Auto Reviews
Tata Harrier Review, Test Drive: Hits and Misses of India's most awaited vehicle in 2018
2018 Maruti Suzuki Ertiga Review: No Longer a Boring MPV
2018 Maruti Suzuki Ertiga Review: No Longer a Boring MPV
Mahindra Alturas G4 India review: Mahindra flagship SUV drives high on Toyota Fortuner’s turf
Mahindra Alturas G4 India review: Mahindra flagship SUV drives high on Toyota Fortuner’s turf
Train 18 a super hit! Indian Railways asks ICF to make 4 more engine-less Train 18 sets this fiscal year
Train 18 Buzz
Train 18 a super hit! Indian Railways asks ICF to make 4 more engine-less Train 18 sets this fiscal year
Exclusive: Indian Railways rolls out Train 18-like MEMU train for short distance inter-city travel!
Exclusive: Indian Railways rolls out Train 18-like MEMU train for short distance inter-city travel!
Train 18 at 180 kmph! Watch phenomenal video of the engine-less train scorching Indian Railways tracks
Train 18 at 180 kmph! Watch phenomenal video of the engine-less train scorching Indian Railways tracks
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

Switch to Hindi Edition