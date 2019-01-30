Don’t rub your eyes! This is Indian Railways’ Mathura Junction station after its beautiful makeover; see pics

Mathura Junction railway station gets a completely new look.

Indian Railways’ Mathura Junction railway station gets a completely new look! You may find it hard to believe that the images in this article are of an Indian Railways station! The Mathura Junction railway station of Indian Railways has been upgraded recently to make it more passenger friendly and provide world-class facilities. Piyush Goyal-led Railway Ministry has as a part of its station redevelopment initiative successfully renovated the Mathura’s railway station, making it more convenient for travellers visiting the city by Indian Railways. Other than providing various modern amenities for railway passengers to rejoice, the Mathura Junction railway station has also been provided with a new upgraded look.

Under the redevelopment of the Mathura Junction railway station, new entry and exit gates have been provided. The first class waiting room for railway passengers has been completely revamped, by providing new benches. Also, the booking hall, as well as the VIP room of the railway station, have been given a complete makeover. In addition to these, the main entry gate of the Mathura Junction railway station has been upgraded. Also, the circulating area of the railway station has been redeveloped.

Piyush Goyal has asked Indian railways officials to make sure that the redevlopment work of 68 stations should be completed by end of February 2019. Goyal has also asked officials to post images of the status of projects on an integrated dashboard. Recently, some of the other stations including Jaipur Junction, Tirupati railway station, Haridwar railway station, New Delhi railway station (NDLS) have also been redeveloped.

Meanwhile, a major station redevelopment work of changing stations into multi-modal hubs or world-class transit hubs is being carried out by the Indian Railway Stations Development Corporation Limited (IRSDC). Two major stations that will be given an airport-style makeover are Habibganj and Gandhinagar.