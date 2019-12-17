Don’t rub your eyes! Indian Railways produces drinking water from air; selling it at Rs 5 per litre

Indian Railways’ 1st of its kind atmospheric water generator installed at Secunderabad station

Don’t rub your eyes! Indian Railways is actually producing drinking water directly from air! In a first-of-its-kind initiative, the South Central Railway (SCR), one of Indian Railways zones, has installed an ‘Atmospheric Water Generator’ kiosk at Secunderabad Railway Station (SC) in Telangana. The kiosk has the capacity to produce around 1,000-litre drinking water per day by harvesting directly from the air. The water is available for Rs 5 per litre. SCR officials have proposed that prices of 1-litre water will be fixed at Rs 8 along with the bottle. If any passenger brings their own container, water can be purchased at Rs 5 per litre.

‘Atmospheric Water Generator’ basically harvests water directly from the air through a series of steps. The SCR has installed this kiosk as part of its adopted ‘Green Initiatives and Water Conservation measures’. The SCR is also planning to install similar ‘Atmospheric Water Generator’ kiosks at other railway stations under its jurisdiction, an SCR official was quoted as saying by PTI.

According to the SCR official quoted above the water produced by ‘Atmospheric Water Generator’ kiosk complies with the norms laid down by the World Health Organisation as well as Indian standards. The water has been deemed as healthy and safe drinking water by the Ministry of Jal Shakti.

SCR General Manager Gajanan Mallya has appreciated the efforts officers and staff of the zone for undertaking the initiative of setting up the kiosk and implementing it in a successful manner.

In 2017, Indian Railways unveiled its water conservation policy. Emphasizing on reducing wastage of the natural resource, Indian Railways sought the participation of private players in recycling water on build, own, operate and transfer basis. However, the water was not meant for drinking. Recently, the South Eastern Railway launched a project to build Eco-friendly stations. Under this project, all the stations will be transformed into environment-friendly ones.