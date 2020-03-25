Don’t cancel your IRCTC e-ticket! Full & automatic refunds on cancellation of trains to be provided

It is being advised to Indian Railways passengers not to cancel e-tickets on their own for those train services, which have been cancelled by Indian Railways.

Cancellation of IRCTC e-tickets: With the cancellation of passenger train services due to the novel Coronavirus pandemic, passengers are now raising concerns over the refunds and cancellation of e-tickets. Recently, the Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) which is the official e-ticketing arm of the national transporter, issued a statement saying that passengers have raised their doubts regarding the cancellation of e-tickets subsequent to the halting of passenger train services. The corporation said that for the cancelled passenger train services, refund on e-tickets is full and automatic. Therefore, in this case, the cancellation exercise is not required on the part of the user.

According to IRCTC, if a user cancels his/her e-ticket in situations of train cancellations over Indian Railways network, there are chances that he/she may get less refund. Hence, it is being advised to Indian Railways passengers not to cancel e-tickets on their own for those train services, which have been cancelled by Indian Railways.

IRCTC further said that the train services that have been cancelled by the national transporter can be seen on the National Train Enquiry System (NTES). The refund amount of cancelled services will be credited automatically to the user account that was used for booking the e-ticket. Moreover, no charges will be deducted by Indian Railways in case of train cancellations, it added.

Due to the pandemic of COVID-19, Piyush Goyal chaired Railway Ministry has suspended the operations of passenger train services across the nation till 14 April 2020. At present, the national transporter is only operating freight train services across the country. The Railway Ministry claimed that all efforts are being taken by the national transporter to ensure availability of essential commodities through its uninterrupted freight train services. According to the ministry, Indian Railways staff have been deployed at various good sheds, stations, as well as control offices and, is working round the clock to ensure that the supply of important items does not get affected.