Do you know when India saw its first electric train run on tracks? Find out

We all are aware that Indian Railways is working on a mission mode to electrify its entire rail network in India. However, many of you will be shocked to know that on 3rd February 1925, India saw its first electric train run on tracks. The train ran between Bombay Victoria Terminus (now Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus) and Kurla Harbour.



“On this day in 1925, India saw its first electric train run on tracks between Bombay Victoria Terminus (now Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus) and Kurla Harbour. IR is set to achieve the target of 100% electrification before the centenary,” tweeted the Ministry of Railways, on Friday.

“98 years ago, on this day, India saw its first electric train run on tracks between Bombay Victoria Terminus and Kurla Harbour,” read the caption of the photo tweeted by the ministry.

It is pertinent to mention here that with a vision of providing a faster, eco-friendly, and energy-efficient mode of transportation, Indian Railways is marching towards 100 per cent electrification of its Broad-Gauge tracks. This will also reduce the dependence of India on imported petroleum-based energy.

During 2022-23, electrification of 1,973 Route km (2,647 TKM) has been done. If we compare it with the corresponding period of 2021-22, it is 41 per cent higher.

In addition, 1,161 and 296 km of electrification of double lines and sidings, respectively, have also been completed. Therefore, during 2022-23, a total of 4100 TKM have been electrified.

Also Read Amid G20 buzz, Jodhpur Airport set to get brand new terminal soon to cater to more flyers

With this, the electrified network of railways has been expanded to 83 per cent in the country, and the railways is near to achieving Net Zero Carbon Emissions by 2030.

On this day in 1925, India saw its first electric train run on tracks between Bombay Victoria Terminus (now Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus) and Kurla Harbour.



IR is set to achieve the target of 100% electrification before the centenary!#ThisDayThatYear #DownTheMemoryRail pic.twitter.com/54GBilijfF — Ministry of Railways (@RailMinIndia) February 3, 2023

Five zonal railways 100 per cent electrified:

a) North Central Railway (NCR)

b) East Coast Railway (ECOR)

c) South Eastern Railways (SER)

d) West Central Railway (WCR)

e) Eastern Railway (ER)