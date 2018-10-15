Do you have to complain about theft, harassment on trains? Indian Railways to launch a new ‘zero FIR’ service

Indian Railways is launching a new mobile app, which will allow passengers to file ‘zero FIRs’ on board trains.

Reporting theft, misbehaviour by co-passengers etc on Indian Railways trains just got easier! Indian Railways is launching a new mobile app, which will allow passengers to file ‘zero FIRs’ on board trains. The term Zero FIR refers to an FIR (First Information Report) that can be filed in any police station irrespective of the place of incident or jurisdiction and later, it can be transferred to the appropriate police station. The zero FIR will immediately be investigated by the RPF, a senior official of the force told PTI.

In Madhya Pradesh, a pilot project is running under which complaints of theft, harassment, crime against women can be lodged through a mobile app. Soon, this move will be replicated across the country. RPF DG Arun Kumar was quoted saying that now, any passenger will not have to wait for the next railway station to lodge a complaint. He/she will be able to complain through the mobile app and the RPF will reach to help the passenger.

Interestingly, the mobile app will not only have the presence of the RPF, but also the presence of the Government Railway Police (GRP) as well as the train conductor and TTEs. Not only that, the mobile app will also have a panic button for women in distress. Another interesting feature is that on this mobile app, train passengers will be able to complain offline as well.

At present, if there is an incident that a passenger wants to report then he/she has to fill up a complaint form provided by the ticket examiner which is submitted to the RPF or GRP at the next railway station. The form submitted by the passenger gets transferred into an FIR automatically, however, this lead to delays and passengers do not get immediate relief.

Last year, on December 14, Home Minister Rajnath Singh had proposed that Indian Railways come up with an online mechanism in order to address passengers on board running trains.