DMRC disruptions: Bird causes short circuit, services in Pink Line delayed for an hour – Details inside

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation’s (DMRC) Pink Line was hit by a short circuit between 11.15 am and 12.35 pm on Monday. The train was running from Maujpur to Shiv Vihar. The incident happened after a bird dropped a metal wire on the overhead line, causing the short circuit.

However, trains in the other route i.e. from Shiv Vihar to Maujpur continued as repair was underway in the downline.

The maintenance units of the Delhi Metro rushed to the spot to carry out repairs on the wires, which got damaged due to external factors, informed Anuj Dayal, principal executive director (corporate communication) of the DMRC. One of the wires was broken between the Jauhari Enclave and Shiva Vihar sections.

The service on the single-line route between Maujpur and Shiv Vihar was maintained as the work on the damaged wires was carried out in the downline. There were no service disruptions on the trains operating between Maujpur and Majlis Park as Maujpur is a loop interchange section.

Again on December 25th, services on the Delhi Metro’s Magenta Line were disrupted after a drone, which was sent by a pharmaceutical company, hit the tracks.

Being above ground, various sections of the Delhi Metro are prone to experiencing service disruptions. These include the areas where the overhead equipment is damaged.

DMRC celebrated 20 years of metro operations on December 24th in the national capital region.

“DMRC today celebrated the landmark moment of completing 20 years of Metro operations in NCR. It was marked with the inauguration of a special exhibition highlighting 20 years of operations & the Indo-Japan partnership which has helped shape the Delhi Metro project,” the metro rail corporation tweeted.