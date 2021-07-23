Direct and fast rail connectivity in Haryana! State approves Indian Railways Karnal-Yamunanagar rail line project

The railway project is expected to cost over Rs 883 crore.

Boost to Indian Railways’ connectivity in Haryana! The state government of Haryana gave its nod to Indian Railways’ Karnal-Yamunanagar new line. The railway project is expected to cost over Rs 883 crore and is said to be implemented in around four years’ time. An official statement said the Karnal-Yamunanagar new line project will fulfill the long-pending demand of the public for direct and fast Indian Railways’ connectivity between these two cities. The project, once completed, will strengthen the original transport infrastructure by providing fast, economical, safe, reliable, and comfortable mobility options to the people of Haryana, according to a PTI report.

On July 20, the Haryana government had approved a DPR after incorporating suggestions from Railway Ministry to the submitted draft report in September 2019, the official statement said. This Detailed Project Report has been finalized by HRIDC at an estimated cost of Rs 883.78 crore. It is being said that the new Karnal-Yamunanagar rail line will act as EDFC’s feeder route, having a point of interchange with Indian Railways at Kalanaur railway station (adjoining Yamunanagar in Haryana) by providing direct railway connectivity to Panipat, Karnal as well as other parts of central Haryana.

According to the report, the existing Indian Railways route from Karnal to Yamunanagar via Ambala Cantt railway station has a route length of 121 kilometres. The comparative distance by road between the cities of Karnal and Yamunanagar is 67 kilometres. The statement further stated that with 64.6 kilometres route length, the proposed Karnal-Yamunanagar railway line will provide the shortest connectivity between these two cities in the state of Haryana as well as significantly reduce the time of travel for both, railway passengers and freight traffic. Apart from this, the Karnal-Yamunanagar new rail line project will also connect southern and western parts of Haryana directly with the holy city of Haridwar in Uttarakhand, the statement added.