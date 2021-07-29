Digital Display System, CCTV & more! Indian Railways introduces Godda-Delhi Humsafar train with Smart coaches

These Smart coaches have been equipped with multiple modern features.

Godda-New Delhi Humsafar Express: Indian Railways introduces Humsafar Express train service with Smart coaches! With the Eastern Railway zone opening the newly constructed Godda – Hansdia section of Maldah Division, Train Number 12349/12350 Godda – New Delhi Humsafar Express was introduced in service with LHB (Linke Hofmann Busch) AC 3 Tier coaches. These Smart coaches have been equipped with multiple modern features such as GPS-based Passenger Information System, Passenger Announcement System announcing names of next stations, journey kilometers left, etc., Fire and Smoke Detection as well as Suppression System, Fire Detection with Brake Application and many others. Take a look at some of the major facilities of Godda – New Delhi Humsafar Express:

Digital Display System: The coaches have been installed with Digital Display Systems, which will show vital journey-related information to the passengers such as next railway station, expected time of arrival, distance remaining, delay as well as other safety-related messages for convenience of passengers.

Water Level Indicator inside the coach: The train has been provided with Water Level Indicator. Through this equipment, the requirement of watering of a coach can be predicated from inside the train coach in course of long-distance train journeys, and thereby, availability of water in the coach can be ensured.

CCTV Camera: CCTV is equipped inside the train coaches to capture the movements of train passengers and the data stored in the camera can be analyzed later as per requirement. The stored data of CCTVs installed inside the train coaches can be utilized for investigations. During travelling, this gives confidence as well as a sense of security to onboard train passengers.

Passenger Emergency Talk Back System: The Godda – New Delhi Humsafar Express train has been provided with Passenger Emergency Talk Back System. During any security or medical emergency, the onboard train passengers can talk directly with the Guard so that the time of response is significantly reduced.