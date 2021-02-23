DFCCIL floats tender inviting private players to be part of ‘roll-on roll-off’ service on WDFC; details

Using the Western DFC would mean that the trucks, with a speed of 75 km per hour, would cover a distance of 636 km in 10 hours.

A tender has been floated by the Dedicated Freight Corridor Corporation of India (DFCCIL), inviting private players to be part of the “roll-on, roll-off” (RO-RO) service on the Western Dedicated Freight Corridor (WDFC) between Palanpur in Gujarat and Rewari in Haryana, which would potentially get nearly 2,500 trucks off the roads in the region. The request for proposal (RFP) issued on February 16 by the DFCCIL states that for one year, the winning bidder will have the sole right to ferry fully-loaded trucks on trains on the 714 km long stretch. It will involve as many as 900 trips, each with 45 loaded trucks, on the new WDFC stretch, which will be operational in the month of March, according to a PTI report.

As per the RFP, two rakes with each comprising of 45 BRN wagons, customized/modified and made suitable by the Indian Railways for truck loading and unloading on/from each of the wagons as RO-RO service. Further facilities such as entry and exit ramps, connectivity from the concerned traffic yard to a motorable road as well as lighting in the concerned traffic yard would be provided by the DFCCIL, it said.

It further said that the contract’s base value will be Rs 81 crore, based on calculations that each trip would earn an estimated amount of Rs 9 lakh. Any bid that is winning would have to be over this amount. The service of RO-RO aims to minimize carbon emission and congestion as nearly 66,000 diesel-guzzling trucks pass via the national capital and its adjoining areas daily on the way to UP, Rajasthan, Himachal Pradesh, Haryana and Punjab. Approximately 20,000 trucks not servicing the National Capital Region (NCR) enter the region to travel further.

According to officials, for truckers, this system will create a win-win situation as goods will be transported in a safe and faster way, saving the cost on diesel and man-hours, other than reducing pollution levels. It is being estimated by the officials that around 2,500-3,000 trucks ply between Rewari and Palanpur on a regular basis. The trucks, from Rewari, carry goods to the ports of Gujarat as well as areas like Kutch, Kandla, Mundra, Gandhidham, Mehsana, Palanpur, Vadodara, Ahmedabad, Surat. The trucks, from Palanpur, move towards the NCR and north Indian cities like Agra, Chandigarh, Dehradun, Ghaziabad, Rewari, Hisar, Haridwar, Ludhiana.

Officials said that the time taken by road is around 24 hours to 36 hours and the cost to the customer is about Rs 20,185 per truck for approximately a distance of 714 km. This also leads to congestion and high carbon emission. Using the Western DFC would mean that the trucks, with a speed of 75 km per hour, would cover a similar distance of 636 km in 10 hours. The RFP issued by the DFCCIL will be opened on March 18, the report said.