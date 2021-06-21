DFC Project: Indian Railways conducts trial of first double stack container from Gujarat to Rajasthan

The rake contained 178 containers.

Dedicated Freight Corridor Project: Now, all ports of Gujarat including Pipavav, Kandla, Mundra, Hazira and Dahej will have faster connectivity with north and northeast India. Recently, the first Double Stack Container train trial run was done from Mundra port in Gujarat to CONCOR Kathuwas MMLP National Capital Region after completion of track linking between New Palanpur to New Kishanganj. According to the Dedicated Freight Corridor Corporation of India Limited (DFCCIL)- the company implementing Indian Railways’ DFC project, the rake contained 178 containers with five of them destined for New Kathuwas in Rajasthan (NCR); 78 containers for Dhandari Kalan railway station in Ludhiana, Punjab; 90 containers for Dadri (NCR) in the state of Uttar Pradesh and five for Panitola railway station in Assam.

DFCCIL is constructing the Western Dedicated Freight Corridor (WDFC) of 1506 Route km and Eastern Dedicated Freight Corridor (EDFC) of 1875 Route km including Sonnagar-Dankuni Public-private partnership (PPP) section. Starting from Sahnewal near Ludhiana, the EDFC will pass through the states of Punjab, Bihar, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh and Jharkhand to terminate at Dankuni in WB. The WDFC connecting Dadri in the state of Uttar Pradesh to Jawaharlal Nehru Port (JNPT) in the financial capital, Mumbai will pass through the states of Haryana, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra and Gujarat. Following are some of the main objectives of Dedicated Freight Corridor Corporation of India Limited: