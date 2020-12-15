DFC Project: In a first, Indian Railways freight train attained 100 kmph speed on Bhaupur-Khurja section

For the first time, a freight train attained a speed of 100 km per hour on the Eastern DFC's Bhaupur - Khurja section. (representational image: DFCCIL)

Dedicated Freight Corridor Project: Big achievement! In the coming months, Piyush Goyal-led Indian Railways will boast super fast freight train services. An important USP of Indian Railways’ biggest infra project- Dedicated Freight Corridor (DFC) project is freight trains running at a speed of 100 km per hour. For the first time in the history of Indian Railways, a freight train attained a speed of 100 km per hour on the Eastern DFC’s Bhaupur – Khurja section. According to details shared by the Dedicated Freight Corridor Corporation of India Limited (DFCCIL), the first simultaneous and seamless Up and Down trial trains on Eastern Dedicated Freight Corridor’s 351 km long Bhaupur-Khurja section commenced successfully on 11 December 2020.

According to DFCCIL, the down train was 58 BOXN empty and it started from Faridabad Area of the National Capital Region (NCR) en route to Jharkhand Coal field area. In the section, the train attained a maximum speed of 100 km per hour. Between New Khurja and New Bhaupur, the average speed of around 70 km per hour was achieved by this train, DFCCIL stated. The 58 BOXN train loaded with coal, hauled by WAG-9 (31149), 6000 hp locomotive loaded from Kustore siding of Adra Division of South Eastern Railway zone was destined to NFL siding at Diwana, the corporation added.

Under DFC Project, two corridors- 1856 km long Eastern DFC and 1504 km long Western DFC are being developed. The Eastern DFC includes 1409 km long electrified double-track segment between Dankuni and Khurja as well as 447 km long electrified single-track segment between Ludhiana-Khurja-Dadri in Punjab, Haryana, UP. The Western DFC involves double line electric (2 X 25 KV) track from JNPT to Dadri passing through Vadodara, Ahmedabad, Palanpur, Phulera and Rewari. According to DFCCIL, the Western DFC’s alignment has been kept parallel to the lines that are existing, except provision of detour at Diva, Bharuch, Surat, Ahmedabad, Ankleshwar, Vadodara, Palanpur, Anand, Phulera and Rewari.