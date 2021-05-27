Despite Covid crisis, Indian Railways maintain double digit growth in freight traffic

In the month of May 2021, freight figures continue to maintain the high momentum in terms of earnings as well as loading.

Despite COVID-19 crisis, Indian Railways has witnessed double digit growth in its freight traffic. In the month of May 2021, freight figures continue to maintain the high momentum in terms of earnings as well as loading for the national transporter. According to the Railway Ministry, Indian Railways recorded more than 10 per cent increase in its freight loading as compared to the normal year of 2019-20. In the financial year 2021-22, the total freight loading is 203.88 Million Tonnes, which is 10 per cent more than the financial year 2019-20 loading figures (184.88 MT) for the same period. The freight loading for May 2021 is 92.29 MT which is 10 per cent more than the loading of May 2019 (83.84 MT) and 43 per cent more than May 2020 (64.61 MT) for the same period.

During May 2021, the important items transported includes 97.06 million tonnes of Coal, 7.89 million tonnes of Foodgrains, 5.34 million tonnes of Fertilizers, 27.14 million tonnes of Iron Ore, 11.11 million tonnes of Cement (excluding clinker), 6.09 million tonnes of Mineral Oil and 8.2 million tonnes of Clinker. In the month of May 2021, the national transporter earned Rs 9278.95 crores from freight loading. In this month, wagon turn around time has seen an improvement of 27 per cent. Wagon turn around time in May 2021 is registered at 4.83 days as compared to 6.61 days in May 2019.

The national transporter is giving a number of concessions/discounts to make freight movement attractive. In the existing network, speed of freight trains has been enhanced as well. Improvement in freight speed leads to cost saving for all stake holders. Over the last 18 months, freight speed has doubled in Indian Railways. Around six zonal railways have registered average speed of freight trains even above 50 Km per hour. Certain sections offer good speed to freight trains because of geographical conditions. For freight trains, an average speed of 45.42 Km per hour is registered in May 2021, which is 23 per cent more as compared to 36.84 Km per hour for the same period.