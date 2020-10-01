  • MORE MARKET STATS

Despite COVID-19 restrictions, Indian Railways CLW produces 135 locomotives in 119 working days; details

October 1, 2020 3:14 PM

The CLW achieved this figure despite the lockdown in the months of April and May as well as the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic related restrictions.

The locomotive manufacturing factory has produced as many as 135 locomotives in the year 2020-21 in a period of just 119 working days.

Indian Railways’ Chittaranjan Locomotive Works produces a total of 40 electric locomotives in September 2020! With this, the locomotive manufacturing factory has produced as many as 135 locomotives in the year 2020-21 in a period of just 119 working days. Interestingly, according to the details shared by the national transporter, this figure was achieved by the Chittaranjan Locomotive Works (CLW) as against 135 number of locomotives produced in 122 working days in the year 2019-20. The CLW achieved this figure despite the lockdown in the months of April and May as well as the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic related restrictions.

According to details shared by Indian Railways, in the financial year 2019-20, the CLW produced as many as 50 locomotives in 56 working days (achieved on 7 June 2019), 100 number of locomotives in 97 working days (achieved on 25 July 2019), and a total of 135 locomotives in 122 working days (achieved on 24 August 2019). While in the financial year 2020-21, the CLW manufactured 50 number of locomotives in 70 working days (achieved on 22 July 2020), as many as 100 locomotives in 102 working days (achieved on 8 September 2020) and a total of 135 locomotives in 119 working days (achieved on 30 September 2020).

Despite the COVID-19 related restrictions coming into force on 21 March 2020, the CLW had created another record in producing the highest number of locos. During the fiscal year 2019-20, the locomotive manufacturing factory produced a total of 431 locos. Interestingly, the factory had surpassed its own record of producing a total of 402 number of locos in the financial year 2018-19, which was recognized as a World Record by the Limca Book of Records. The factory manufactured 250 electric locos in 2014-15, 280 locos in 2015-16, 292 locos in 2016-17, 350 locos in 2017-18, 402 locos in 2018-19.

