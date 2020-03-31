Despite COVID-19 restrictions, Indian Railways CLW creates world record; produces highest number of locos

In the financial year 2019-20, the CLW produced a total of 431 locomotives.

Indian Railways’ Chittaranjan Locomotive Works sets new world record amidst nationwide Coronavirus lockdown! Despite COVID-19 restrictions coming in force on 21 March 2020 across the country, the Chittaranjan Locomotive Works (CLW) has created another record in making the highest number of locomotives. In the financial year 2019-20, the CLW produced a total of 431 locomotives. The locomotive factory, located in Asansol, West Bengal, surpassed its own record of manufacturing a number of 402 locomotives in the financial year 2018-19, which has been recognized by Limca Book of Records as World Record. The production of locomotives by CLW has witnessed a jump of 75 per cent over the last six years from 250 locomotives in 2014-15 to 431 locomotives in 2019-20, under the ‘Make in India’ initiative, states Indian Railways.

The CLW production of 431 locomotives in the financial year 2019-20 is 2.15 times the installed capacity of 200 locomotives per year. The locomotive factory with improved supply chain management, has been able to achieve this best ever record production in the financial year 2019-20 by consistently producing an average 40 locomotives since July 2019.

According to details shared by the Railway Ministry, CLW manufactured 32 locomotives in July 2019, 43 locomotives in August 2019, 38 locomotives in September 2019, 40 locomotives in October 2019, 40 locomotives in November 2019, 41 locomotives in December 2019, 43 locomotives in January 2020, 42 locomotives in February 2020, and 36 locomotives in March 2020. The production of locomotives stopped from 22 March 2020 due to novel Coronavirus restrictions imposed by the government.

According to the ministry, the CLW produced 250 electric locomotives in the financial year 2014-15, 280 locomotives in the financial year 2015-16, 292 locomotives in the financial year 2016-17, 350 locomotives in the financial year 2017-18, 402 locomotices in the financial year 2018-19.