Despite COVID-19, Indian Railways CLW sees best progress; rolls out 350th loco of 2020-21 in 248 working days

By: |
March 12, 2021 4:20 PM

Despite the pandemic crisis, this feat has been achieved in just 248 working days, as against 299 days in the financial year 2017-18.

CLW, locomotiveThe 350th locomotive of fiscal 2020-21 was rolled by CLW on 11 March 2021.

Another ‘Make in India’ success for Indian Railways! Resurging from COVID-19 setback, Indian Railways’ Chittaranjan Locomotive Works (CLW) in West Bengal has achieved landmark production performance with rolling out of its 350th locomotive of the financial year 2020-21. The 350th locomotive of fiscal 2020-21 was rolled by CLW on 11 March 2021. Despite the pandemic crisis, this feat has been achieved in just 248 working days, as against 299 days in the financial year 2017-18. According to the Railway Ministry, this is the best ever progress made by the locomotive manufacturing factory despite the coronavirus restriction. The last 50 locomotives were manufactured by CLW in only 33 working days.

According to details shared by Railway Minister Piyush Goyal, in the financial year 2017-18, the CLW despatched 350 number of locos in 299 working days. In the financial year 2018-19, the CLW despatched 350 locomotives in 275 working days. In the financial year 2019-20, 350 locos were rolled out in 250 working days, while in the financial year 2020-21, the CLW rolled out 350 locomotives in just 248 working days. Thus, the time taken by CLW to roll out 350 locos has reduced by 51 working days since the financial year 2017-18.

A few days ago, an order has been bagged by Hitachi ABB Power Grids in India to supply transformers to the national transporter. The order worth Rs 160 crore has been won by the firm from CLW and CORE (Central Organization for Rail Electrification). The technology giant- Hitachi ABB Power Grids in India received the order to power electric freight locomotives for Indian Railways. The company will deliver traction transformers rated 25 kV to the locomotive manufacturing factory, CLW and trackside transformers rated 132 kV to the CORE. Piyush Goyal-led Indian Railways aims to create a future-ready rail system, bringing down logistics costs for the industry and supporting the ‘Make in India’ initiative.

