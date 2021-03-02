  • MORE MARKET STATS

Despite COVID-19 challenges, Indian Railways surpasses last year’s freight loading for same period; details

March 2, 2021 1:09 PM

Up to 28 February 2021, on a month-to-month basis, the loading of Indian Railways was 112.25 million tonnes, which is about 10 per cent higher compared to the loading up to February 28 of last year.

freight, loadingIndian Railways' cumulative freight loading, as on 28 February 2021, was 1102.17 million tonnes for this year.

Despite the challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic, the freight loading of Indian Railways, this financial year till February 28 has surpassed the figures of last year for the same period. According to the Railway Ministry, Indian Railways’ cumulative freight loading, as on 28 February 2021, was 1102.17 million tonnes for this year. The figure is higher compared to last year’s figure for the same period, which was 1102.1 million tonnes. Up to 28 February 2021, on a month-to-month basis, the loading of Indian Railways was 112.25 million tonnes, which is about 10 per cent higher compared to the loading up to February 28 of last year. While on a day-to-day basis, the freight loading on 28 February 2021 was 5.23 million tonnes, which is 36 per cent higher compared to last year’s freight loading for the same date.

In the month of February 2021, freight trains’ average speed was 46.09 km per hour, which is more than double as compared to last year for the same month (23.01 km per hour). The average speed of freight trains, on 28 February 2021, was 47.51 km per hour compared to the speed of 23.17 km per hour last year for the same date which is also more than double. Also, Rs 11096.89 crores was earned by Indian Railways from freight loading in the month of February 2021, which is 7.7 per cent higher compared to last year’s earnings for the same period. The national transporter earned Rs 509.44 crores from freight loading on 28 February 2021, which is 34 per cent higher compared to last year’s earnings for the same day.

The Railway Ministry further stated that many concessions/discounts are being given in Indian Railways to make the movement of goods attractive. Besides, faster speed, constant dialogue with the industry and logistics service providers, strong emergence of Business Development Units (BDUs) in Indian Railways’ zones as well as divisions, etc., are adding to the robust growth of Indian Railways’ freight business, it added.

