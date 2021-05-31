Despite COVID-19 challenges, Indian Railways records best-ever freight loading performance; details

During the financial year 2020-21, Indian Railways earned freight revenue of Rs 1,17,199 crore.

Boost to Indian Railways’ freight loading! In the last 7 years, Indian Railways has continued to be the key driver of the economy and at the forefront of transforming by upgrading passenger services, expanding connectivity, enhancing freight performance, and strengthening the fight against the Covid-19 pandemic, Railway Minister Piyush Goyal said. Despite the Covid crisis and challenges, the national transporter has witnessed the highest ever freight loading in the financial year 2020-21. According to the Railway Ministry, Indian Railways recorded the highest ever freight loading in a year by loading 1233 MT during the year 2020-21 compared to 1210 MT during the financial year2019-20.

According to the Railway Ministry, during the financial year 2020-21, Indian Railways earned freight revenue of Rs 1,17,199 crore compared to freight revenue of Rs 1,13,481 crore during the financial year 2019-20 (3.28 per cent higher). A few days ago, Indian Railways announced that it has witnessed double digit growth in its freight traffic. In May 2021, the ministry said that freight figures continue to maintain the high momentum for the national transporter in terms of earnings as well as loading.

According to a statement issued by the ministry on 26 May 2021, as compared to the normal year of 2019-20, Indian Railways had recorded an increase of more than 10 per cent in its freight loading. In fiscal 2021-22, the total freight loading of Indian Railways is 203.88 MT, which is 10 per cent more than fiscal 2019-20 freight loading figures (184.88 MT) for the same period. For May 2021, the freight loading is 92.29 MT. The ministry added that this is 10 per cent more than the freight loading of May 2019 and 43 per cent more than May 2020, for the same period.

Besides, Indian Railways has also introduced Kisan Rail train services for carrying agricultural produce to all parts of the country. Apart from this, there has also been an increase in the speed of freight trains to about 45 km per hour from around 22 – 24 km per hour earlier resulting in additional line capacity as well as timely delivery of goods.