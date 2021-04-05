Despite COVID-19 challenges, Indian Railways logs highest-ever route electrification; details

The national transporter has logged the highest-ever route electrification despite unforeseen challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Electrification of Indian Railways Network: Indian Railways’ another incredible feat and step towards Green Railway! Piyush Goyal chaired Railway Ministry is marching towards its mission of 100 per cent electrification of the entire Indian Railways network by the year 2023. In this direction, the national transporter has logged the highest-ever route electrification despite unforeseen challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic, registering a 37 per cent jump in one year. According to the Railway Ministry, electrification of 6,015 Route Kilometre (RKM) has been carried out in the financial year 2020-21, surpassing the previous highest electrification of 5,276 RKM in the year 2018-19.

According to details shared by the Railway Ministry, out of the Indian Railways’ broad gauge network of 64,689 RKM, a length of 45,881 RKM (71 per cent) have been electrified by 31 March 2021. In total, 34 per cent of rail electrification has been completed in the last three years. The ministry further stated that a record 24,080 RKM (37 per cent of Indian Railways’ broad gauge routes) has been electrified since the year 2014 against electrification of 4,337 RKM (7 per cent broad gauge railway routes) during the period 2007-2014.

A few days ago, the West Central Railway zone completed its electrification. After Chief Commissioner of Railway Safety (CCRS) inspection and commissioning of electrification of Kota – Chittaurgarh rail section (Srinagar – Jalindri) in Rajasthan on 30 March 2021, the West Central Railway zone has become the nation’s first fully electrified zonal railway. Now, the zonal railway boasts a 3012 RKM electrified rail network. Now, trains running over this rail section can be operated at a faster speed, according to Railway Minister Piyush Goyal. With the completion of electrification on this railway section, there are various benefits for the national transporter such as reduction in travel time, fuel saving, as well as environmental protection.