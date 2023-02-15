Dense fog, lower visibility leads to delay of 14 trains in Northern Railway zone – Full list here

Due to the dense fog and poor visibility conditions, several trains are running late in the Northern Railway zone. “A total of 14 trains are running late,” the railways said on Wednesday.

Lists of trains running late:-

02569 Darbhanga-New Delhi Clone Special is running late by 03:00 hours while 12397 Gaya- New Delhi Mahabodhi Express has been delayed by one hour.

Also Read: Indian Railways: Know how and whom to approach for medical emergencies at railway stations, on-board train

Trains running late by 01:30 hrs –

02563 Barauni- NewDelhi Clone Special, 15127 Banaras- New Delhi Kasgi Vishwanath Express, 15658 Kamakhya-Delhi Brahmaputra Mail, 12919 Dr. Ambedkar Nagar-Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra, 14207 Pratapgarh-Delhi Padmavat Express

Trains running late by 01:00 hrs to 01:25 hrs –

22181 Jabalpur-Hazrat Nizamuddin Gondwana Express, 12615 MGR Chennai Central- New Delhi Grand Trunk Express, 14013 Sultanpur-Anand Vihar Terminal Sadbhavana Express, 12429 Lucknow-New Delhi AC Express

Trains running late by 02:00 hrs to 03:00 hrs –

14205 Ayodhya Cantt- Delhi Express, 04651 Jaynagar- Amritsar Clone Special

Also Read: Snakes and Ladders on board! Indian Railways introduces the board game in new Vande Bharat Express trains

Trains running late by more than 03:30 hrs –

12391 Rajgir-New Delhi Sharmjeevi Express

Delhi is likely to witness a clear sky on Wednesday. According to Indian Meteorological Department (IMD), the minimum and maximum temperatures in the national capital are likely to settle around 10 and 28 degrees Celsius respectively.

On Tuesday, the city recorded a low of 8.6 degrees Celsius in the morning, two notches below the normal. The city logged an average Air Quality Index (AQI) of 145 at 9 am, while 129 AQI was recorded at 6 pm.

Meanwhile, cold conditions are prevailing in several parts of Punjab and Haryana. In Punjab’s Bathinda recorded a minimum temperature of 5 degrees Celsius while Amritsar, Ludhiana, Patiala, Pathankot, Faridkot, and Gurdaspur registered a minimum temperature of 6.6 degrees, 9.6 degrees, 9.2 degrees, and 7.1 degrees, 7 degrees, 8 degrees Celsius respectively. In Haryana, Ambala recorded a low of 9.4 degrees Celsius.