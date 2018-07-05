Delhi to Panipat high-speed rapid rail to have 12 stations; details here

Between Delhi and Panipat, the Rapid Rail service will cover as many as 12 railway stations.

Delhi-Panipat Rapid Rail: Big news for Delhi and Haryana people! Soon, Panipat in Haryana and Delhi will be connected by a Rapid Rail service. For the development of the Rapid Rail Service between Panipat and Delhi, the state government of Haryana has recently issued instructions to officers in order to prepare the Detailed Project Report, according to a Dainik Bhaskar report. The Rapid Rail service between Delhi and Panipat will cover a distance of 111 km in total. Interestingly, out of the 111 km long route, 109 km distance will be elevated while the rest of 2 km distance will be underground, the report stated.

Between Delhi and Panipat, the Rapid Rail service will cover as many as 12 railway stations. These 12 railway stations will be Delhi Kashmere Gate, Mukarba Chowk, Narela, Rajiv Gandhi Education City Sonepat, Kundali Border, KMP Expressway Interchange, Murthal, Ganaur, Ganaur GT Road, Samalkha, Panipat City and IOCL Panipat. The report stated that the Rapid Rail project between Delhi and Panipat will be implemented by Rapid Rail Transport Corporation, which is under the National Capital Region Transport Corporation.

The Rapid Rail project will be completed by constructing an elevated path along the GT Road. Meanwhile, the government is working in full-swing in order to complete the development work of the rail road between the capital city and Hisar in Haryana. For people to benefit from the Rapid Rail service, Panipat is likely to come up with three railway stations, the report stated.

The National Capital Region Transport Corporation is a joint venture of Indian government and state governments of Delhi, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan. The corporation is behind designing, constructing, operating as well as maintaining rail based Regional Rapid Transit System (RRTS) across the National Capital Region. In the first phase, three RRTS corridors were identified namely, Delhi-Meerut Smart Line, Delhi-Panipat Smart Line and Delhi-Alwar Smart Line.