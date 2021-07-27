  • MORE MARKET STATS

Delhi rains: Entry, exit gates of Saket metro station closed due to waterlogging

July 27, 2021 1:44 PM

"Trains are currently not stopping at Saket metro station. Entry/exit gates have been closed due to waterlogging. Services otherwise normal on entire Yellow Line," the DMRC tweeted.

delhi metroThe yellow line connects Samyapur Badli in north Delhi to HUDA City Centre in Gurgaon. (Representational image)

The entry and exit gates of Saket metro station were closed due to waterlogging following heavy rains in the national capital on Tuesday morning, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) said. “Trains are currently not stopping at Saket metro station. Entry/exit gates have been closed due to waterlogging. Services otherwise normal on entire Yellow Line,” the DMRC tweeted. The yellow line connects Samyapur Badli in north Delhi to HUDA City Centre in Gurgaon.

