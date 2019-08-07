Delhi-Mumbai, Delhi-Howrah train journey in 12 hours at 160 kmph! Modi govt approves mega Indian Railways plan

Soon the Delhi-Mumbai and Delhi-Howrah Rajdhani Express-style trains will be able to complete a trip in just 12 hours, attaining a maximum speed of 160 kmph!

Delhi-Mumbai, Delhi-Howrah overnight train journeys will no longer be a dream! Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs (CCEA) has given its nod to Indian Railways ambitious project of 160 kmph train journeys on Delhi-Mumbai and Delhi-Howrah routes. The nod comes after the project was accorded priority status in Piyush Goyal-led Indian Railways 100 day roadmap plan. What this effectively means for Indian Railways passengers is that soon the Delhi-Mumbai and Delhi-Howrah Rajdhani Express-style trains will be able to complete a trip in just 12 hours, attaining a maximum speed of 160 kmph!

In the recently held Cabinet meet, it was decided that the speed potential on the Delhi-Mumbai route (including Vadodara-Ahmedabad) and the Delhi-Howrah route (including Kanpur-Lucknow) will be increased to 160 kmph over the next few years. While the Delhi-Mumbai project would require an investment of Rs 6,806 crore, the Delhi-Howrah one will cost Rs 6,685 crore. The ambitious projects are expected to be completed by 2022-23.

Delhi-Mumbai in 12 hours: Top facts and benefits

Travel time between Delhi and Mumbai to come down by 3.5 hours. Presently the fastest Rajdhani Express takes around 15 hours.

Impetus to semi-high speed trains like the Vande Bharat Express. LHB coaches fit for 160 kmph speed too.

Delhi-Mumbai route passes through Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat and Maharashtra. All 7 states on 1,483 kilometres long route expected to benefit.

60% increase in average speed of passenger trains and doubling of average speed of freight traffic

Delhi-Howrah in 12 hours: Top facts and benefits

Travel time between Delhi and Howrah to come down by 5 hours. Presently the fastest Rajdhani Express takes around 17 hours.

Delhi-Howrah route passes through Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Jharkhand, and West Bengal. All 5 states on 1,525 kilometres long route expected to benefit.

Both the projects would involve track fencing, mobile train radio communication system, automatic train protection system (world-class). Additionally, all level crossings will be eliminated on the two routes to be able to attain speeds of 160 kmph. The projects will be funded through extra budgetary resources. The projects will have a multiplier effect, with several crore mandays of jobs being generated. The Delhi-Howrah and Delhi-Mumbai routes together account for 29% of passenger traffic and 20% of freight traffic, hence forming crucial lengths of the Golden Quadrilateral.