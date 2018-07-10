​​​
  4. Delhi Metro Violet Line services affected due to technical snag between Mandi House and ITO stations

Services were affected for nearly an hour this morning on the Violet Line due to a technical snag between Mandi House and ITO metro stations, a senior official said.

Published: July 10, 2018
“There was a track circuit drop between Mandi House and ITO section on up line (going towards Kashmere Gate station) from 8:30-9:20 am. As a result, trains were passing in manual mode in this segment, resulting in little bunching for successive trains during this period,” a senior DMRC official said.

Normal services were restored later, he said. Mandi House Station is an interchange facility between Violet Line and Blue Line (Dwarka-Noida line). ITO Metro Station is used by many office-goers.

