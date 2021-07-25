Delhi Metro to operate with full seating capacity as govt further relaxes Covid curbs

Delhi Metro resumes at 100 per cent seating capacity (IE Image)

Delhi Covid-19 unlock: As the Covid-19 positivity rate in Delhi dropped below 1 per cent, the Kejriwal government has lifted restrictions on a commute through public transport. Delhi Metro officials recently announced that its services will now run with full seating capacity from July 26. However, passengers will not be allowed to travel standing on the train.

The DMRC started running trains with 50 percent seating capacity since June 7 after the lockdown was partially lifted with a declining number of cases. According to the recent guidelines issued on Saturday about Covid containment, Delhi people will be able to travel in Delhi Metro with full seating capacity, about 50 heads per coach from July 26, cap until further notice. So, each train having a capacity of 300 riders, cut down to 50, the trains will now run 17-18 percent capacity, 7 notches more than 10 percent since June 7 due to the 50 percent rule in place.

The Delhi Metro further said that the revised guidelines will be examined again if required and detailed guidelines from the operational point of view and will be communicated accordingly.

Meanwhile, entry at metro stations will continue to be regulated to adjust the permitted capacity. Entry will be allowed only through identified gates as per the ongoing practices. The average waiting time at the Rajiv Chowk stations has gone up to over 50 minutes on Saturday, DMRC said.

Delhi Metro services were fully suspended since May 10 in view of the surge in Covid cases in the second wave and the lockdown in the capital city. The lockdown was first imposed on April 19 and was extended further by the government. Metro services were operative only for people in the field of essential services. From May 10, it was suspended in view of the rising cases amid the rising number of cases.

Delhi has been following a colour-coded strategy for Covid curbs. The Delhi Disaster Management Authority has further lifted restrictions in view of the coronavirus situation getting better. 66 cases were reported in the national capital on Saturday and no deaths, according to data shared by the city health department. This is only the second time when no Covid-19 related deaths were witnessed in the metro after July 18.

The DMRC now has 10 lines 264 stations, including the Rapid Metro in Gurgaon, and stretches to Noida and Ghaziabad in the state of Uttar Pradesh, and Gurgaon, Faridabad, Bahadurgarh, and Ballabhgarh in the state of Haryana.