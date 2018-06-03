Delhi Metro takes this step to make life easier for commuters on Magenta Line – Check Now

The Delhi Metro Magenta Line is considered as the ‘knowledge corridor’ as it connects, Amity University, Jamia Milia University, IIT Delhi and Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU).

Ever since its launch, Delhi Metro has been pegged as one of the biggest transport services across India. Recently, DMRC launched the complete section of the Magenta line that connects Botanical Garden in Noida on Blue Line to Janakpuri West metro station. The Delhi Metro Magenta Line is considered as the ‘knowledge corridor’ as it connects, Amity University, Jamia Milia University, IIT Delhi and Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU). With daily footfall expected to be in millions in the coming years, Delhi Metro has taken a new step to make the commuters’ life easy on the Magenta Line.

To ensure smooth movement of commuters at the new interchange stations of Line-8 (Magenta Line), Delhi Metro has installed 10 extra Automatic Fare Collection (AFC) gates at Hauz Khas and 6 extra AFC gates at Janakpuri West stations of the Line-8. That means the total number of AFC gates at these new stations have increased. At Hauz Khas metro station, the number of AFC gates have increased from 12 to 22, whereas at Janakpuri (West) metro station, the number of AFC gates have been increased from 6 to 12. The old Hauz Khas metro station on the Yellow Line has 7 AFC gates and Janakpuri (West) Station on Blue Line has 13 AFC gates.

In the recent past, the number of trains and frequency of trains has also been increased on a few lines. Says Anuj Dayal, Executive Director of Corporate Communications, Delhi Metro, “On-Line 1 (Red Line) and Line-3(Blue Line), three more trains have been added on each line increasing the total number of trains to 29 and 64 respectively. Similarly, on Line-2 (Yellow Line), the total number of trains has been increased to 55 from 54. Also, now all trains coming from Vishwavidyalaya are terminating at HUDA City Centre, (earlier being Qutab Minar for some trains). Thus, the frequency of trains between Qutab Minar-HUDA City Centre has also increased from 4 minutes 11 seconds to 2 minutes 47 seconds.”

The frequency of trains on the Red Line has also increased from 3 minutes 20 seconds to 3 minutes 6 seconds. On Delhi Metro Blue line, the frequency of trains has increased from 2 minutes 46 sec to 2 minutes 40 sec.

The increase in the number of trains has also resulted in the increase in total number of train trips on these lines. On the Red Line, 25 more trips are done whereas the numbers have drastically increased to 43 additional trips on the Blue Line. The total train trips have increased from 3650 to 3735 across the network, including the fully operational Magenta Line.