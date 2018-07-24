Delhi Metro: Some old ticket vending machines not recognising new currency notes, says DMRC chief

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation managing director said that ticket vending machines are also not recognising damaged notes and “we are trying to resolve this.”

Some of the old ticket vending machines (TVMs) at metro stations are still not “recognising” new currencies and DMRC is taking up the issue with the vendor, its Managing Director Mangu Singh said here today. He said this reporters after the launch of an updated version of existing ‘Delhi Metro Rail’ App through which passengers can get information regarding metro routes, tourist spots and also complain directly to the higher authorities. “We are facing some problems in the sense that old machines are not recognising new currencies and we are taking it up with the vendor,” he said.

New currencies were issued in the country after demonetisation announced by the central government in November 2016. The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) managing director said that ticket vending machines are also not recognising damaged notes and “we are trying to resolve this.” The new App was launched by Housing and Urban Affairs Secretary Durga Shanker Mishra. After launching the updated version of mobile app, he said, “The Metro passengers will be able to search the nearest metro station, fares for desired travel, information for timings about the first and last train at stations etc. This revamped mobile application will be of great benefit to the people of the entire NCR. This App shows how technology can be effectively used to provide better services to the people.”