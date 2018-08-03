Delhi Metro: Snake rescued from Shahdara station

A snake was rescued from Delhi’s Shahdara metro station after it entered the control room, a wildlife NGO said today.
The Red Sand Boa was rescued by a two-member team of Wildlife SOS Rapid Response Unit yesterday after receiving a call from the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC), it said. The snake is currently kept under observation and will be released into its natural habitat once declared fit, the Wildlife SOS said in a statement.
“We see a rise in the snake population during monsoons which marks the breeding season for Sand Boas. When these burrowing reptiles find their homes destroyed due to flooding, they are forced to seek out food and shelter in human habitations,” said Wasim Akram, the manager of Wildlife SOS Special Projects.The Red Sand Boa is a non-venomous boa species endemic to India, Pakistan and Iran. This particular snake species has various superstitious myths and beliefs attributed to them because of their double headed appearance. The species are protected under the Wildlife Protection Act, 1972.
