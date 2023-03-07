Delhi Metro services to start at THIS time on Holi! Know all details to avoid last minute hassle

Delhi Metro train services will start at 2.30 PM on the occasion of Holi which will be celebrated on March 8, Wednesday. The Metro services will be resumed on all lines including the Airport Express Line and Rapid Metro, according to the official release, reported ANI.

Officials said that the metro services will not be available till 2:30 PM on all lines of Delhi.

According to officials, quoted by ANI: “On March 8, Delhi Metro Services will thus kickstart at 14.30 Hrs from terminal stations on all lines, which will continue further on normal course.”

The services of Metro Feeder buses will also start after 2:30 PM on the occasion of Holi, March 8.

Holi, a festival that shows spirit of inclusiveness and humanity, is deemed to be a major Hindu festival which will be celebrated on March 8 across India with all enthusiasm and verve. On the occasion of Holi, which is also known as the festival of colours, people hailing from all strata of society apply tilaks and Gulal with myriads of colours on each other.

Holika Dahan, which is traditionally celebrated to mark the victory of good over evil, is performed ahead of Holi. Holika Dahan and Holi Milan is seen as having cultural significance in addition to its religious connotation.