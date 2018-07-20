Delhi Metro Pink Line: Moti Bagh station to display unique features including tribal art, parks

Delhi Metro Pink Line’s new stretch will link several key markets of Delhi – INA, Sarojini Nagar, Lajpat Nagar and South Extension.

Delhi Metro Pink Line: The Sir Vishveshvariah Moti Bagh metro station will start catering to Delhiites as soon as the much awaited 8.1 km long Durgabai Deshmukh South Campus-Lajpat Nagar section of Delhi Metro Pink Line is opened by the end of this month. The newly built metro station will cater to hundreds of metro users in the residential neighbourhoods of RK Puram sectors-8, 9, 12 and 13, North Moti Bagh, New Moti Bagh, Aradhana Enclave, and Anand Niketan. Interestingly, the metro station will offer many unique features such as a subway made by ‘box pushing’ technology, tribal art from Chhattisgarh, dedicated lanes for non-motorised vehicles and parks around the station, according to an HT report.

DMRC has decorated the station with tribal art from Chhattisgarh. On the main road, the pillars have been decorated with traditional Indian jali work, which lights up during the night. Also, artwork around the theme of nature has been installed on the outer walls of the station. Painted by the metro station’s branding partners Indraprastha Gas Limited, the station will display yellow and green colour. An official also said that the pillars between South Campus and Moti Bagh stations have tile art, which has been done by students.

For commuters to cross the Ring Road, a subway has been built by DMRC right outside the exit gate linking RK Puram Sector-12 with Sector-13. Moreover, the subway was not disrupted during construction. According to Metro officials, the ‘box pushing’ technology has been used to construct this stretch. In this process, the subway sections are created around the entry point and then they are pushed inside as they are made one by one, the report stated.

As the metro station is 200 metres away from the gates of New Moti Bagh, which houses senior government officers, for DMRC, designing the station was challenging because of the proximity to VIP areas. The alignment of pillars from Durgabai Deshmukh South Campus Metro station towards Moti Bagh suddenly moves to the right, parallel to the flyover. According to Metro officials, this has been done as the metro station was coming in the way of the existing Moti Bagh flyover. Therefore, in order to accommodate this, a few rows of government flats had to be demolished, the officials said. Moreover, the design of the road has been improved to make turns signal-free towards Satya Niketan and from Bhikaji Cama Place.

