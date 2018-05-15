Delhi Metro Magenta Line Janak Puri-Kalkaji section gets green signal, will be functional very soon

Delhi Metro has big news for its commuters.

Delhi Metro has big news for its commuters. Very soon, the Delhi Metro Magenta Line will spread its wings to connect the Kalkaji Metro Station to Janak Puri West Metro station on the Blue Line. The inspection in the 25.6 km stretch was conduction from May 8 to May 10. And today, the commissioner for metro rail safety has given the approval to start passenger services on the remaining stretch which will connect metro stations, Janakpuri West and Kalkaji Mandir. A Delhi Metro Rail Corporation official was quoted by PTI, stating that, “The commissioner for metro rail safety has given the mandatory approval for the start of passenger operations for Janakpuri West-Kalkaji Mandir.” He further added that it was subjected to the fulfillment of certain conditions and stipulations.

When the Magenta Line section opens, it will have 16 stations which will include two inter-change stations – Hauz Khas, on Yellow Line and Janakpuri West with Blue Line. Now, with the Magenta Line completely open, it will touch the Blue Line twice, Botanical Garden and Janak Puri West. With Magenta line, this will help a lot of commuters to save time who were traveling from West Delhi to South Delhi.

Now, when you wish to travel from South Delhi to West Delhi, you would have to interchange at Rajiv Chowk which takes nearly 55 minutes. However, when the new Magenta Line opens, one can travel from Hauz Khas to Janak Puri West in less than 30 minutes. What seems to be the big question is when the line will be operational for the general public. “The exact date of opening of this corridor will be intimated after compliance of the same by DMRC,” the official added.

Earlier, it was Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and Prime Minister Narendra Modi who together launched the Delhi Metro Magenta Line back in December last year. That time, only the section connecting Botanical Garden to Kalkaji Metro Station was opened.