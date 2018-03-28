Delhi Metro: DMRC launches ‘Metro Plus’ debit card with IndusInd Bank

This dual purpose ‘Metro Plus Card’will enable the IndusInd Bank debit card users to use it as a Delhi Metro Smart Card in addition to use it for all other regular debit card transactions.

In a move aimed to make it a bit more easier for the Delhi Metro rider, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) has teamed up with IndusInd Bank to launch a dual purpose ‘METRO PLUS’ debit card. The ‘Metro Plus Card’ was launched by DMRC’s Managing Director Mangu Singh and Ritesh Raj Saxena, IndusInd Bank’s Executive Vice President(EVP). This metro card will fulfill two purposes. With this ‘Metro Plus Card’, an IndusInd Bank debit card user will be able to use it as a Delhi Metro Smart Card as well. That means with this card, the regular functions of a debit card can be done without any interruptions and it can be used as Delhi Metro Smart Card as well. Along with the benefit of using it as a Delhi Metro Smart Card and Debit Card, a user will be able to pay for the DMRC Parking lots, feeder buses and so on.

This dual ‘Metro Plus Card’ is developed by the IndusInd Bank. In this special type of card, a Delhi Metro Transit chip has been embedded within. With this card, the user will have the option to choose from the multiple modes to top-up their Metro smart card. An IndusInd card user can recharge via IndusInd Bank ATMs, IndusMobile App & NetBanking, SMS, Auto Top-up.

This is not the first time when Delhi Metro has come up with such a unique initiative. DMRC has launched other initiatives as well to make the life easier for the commuter. To make the top-up easier, an option of Smart Card Top-up through TVMs, Credit/Debit card at stations, Net banking using dmrcsmartcard.com, mobile wallets.

Anil Rao, Chief Administrative Officer – IndusInd Bank & Mangu Singh, MD – DMRC unveiled IndusInd Bank Metro plus Debit Card at Metro Bhawan in New Delhi on Sunday.

DMRC’s Managing Director, Mangu Singh said, “This initiative is in line with the DMRC’s commitment towards supporting the digital drive to promote cashless transactions among the Delhi Metro commuters.” ?IndusInd Bank EVP, Ritesh Raj Saxena said, “With this card, specially designed for the residents of Delhi, we bring to market an exciting card that not just removes the friction from the customer’s daily commute and purchases, but also rewards him/her with exciting offers for online and offline spends.”