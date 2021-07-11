Delhi Metro Commuters Alert: Services on Pink line to be affected for four days; Check Details

The main highlight of this section of Pink Line is the presence of three interchange stations

The Pink Line services at the Delhi Metro will be stalled from July 12, Monday to July 15, due to the interlinking work of overhead equipment between newly constructed Mayur Vihar pocket -1 and Trilokpuri Sanjay Lake stations, officials said. The interlinking will join Delhi’s Trilokpuri area that has long proved to be a bottleneck for DMRC in the 38 stations spanning Pink Line.

The gap in the line was expected to be plugged by September 2020 and then March 31, but got delayed due to the pandemic-induced lockdown. Civil work on a small stretch of a non-operational segment on the Majlis Park-Shiv Vihar corridor was recently completed, thus physically bridging the long-standing gap on the 58 km-long metro line.

The total stretch of land that remains to be linked is 289 metres. The interlinking work will disrupt Metro services between IP Extension and Trilokpuri stations, and between Mayur Vihar Ph-I and Mayur Vihar Pocket-1 stations from July 12-15, DMRC said in a statement. Also, other stations that will remain closed are Mandawali, East Vinod Nagar, West Vinod Nagar, Trilokpuri, and Mayur Vihar Pocket -1 and Mayur Vihar Phase II will be closed during this period.

However, first and last train timings in the modified terminal stations i.e. from Mayur Vihar Phase-I to IP extension, will remain unchanged, said the official statement. Announcements regarding the same and about the modified destinations of trains will be made in the station and inside the trains as well. Normal train services in this corridor will resume post-July 16

The civil work on a small stretch of the non-operational segment joining Majlis Park-Shiv Vihar corridor or the Pink Line was completed in the last week of June. The DMRC authorities had been working on ironing out the land and other issues that have halted the connecting of the two sides on that stretch for some time now.

No date has been decided on when the stretch gets operational that further required electric work and trial runs, Commissioner for Metro Rail Safety (CMRS) clearance had earlier said.

Pink Line was opened in multiple phases in 2018. The main highlight of this section of Pink Line is the presence of three interchange stations — Anand Vihar (with Blue Line), Karkardooma (with Blue Line), and Welcome (with Red Line). The Pink Line will be further extended from Majlis Park to Maujpur in Phase-IV making it the longest metro corridor in India.