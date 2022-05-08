Delhi-Meerut RRTS: Made in India trainset handed over for Phase 1 project

The first trainset of the country’s first Regional Rapid Transit System (RRTS) was handed over to the National Capital Region Transport Corporation on Saturday for the 82.5-km Delhi-Ghaziabad-Meerut RRTS Phase 1.

Designed by global mobility provider Alstom at its engineering centre in Hyderabad and manufactured in Savli, Gujarat, India’s first semi high-speed regional train can move passengers at 180 km/hour and will cut travel time between Delhi and Meerut by 40%. The aerodynamic trains are designed to offer top-class comfort and safety for a premium passenger experience for commuters and are energy efficient.

Safety features on the fully air-conditioned, six-car trainset include ergonomically built 2×2 transverse seating, overhead luggage racks, wide gangway for comfortable standing, CCTV cameras, exterior camera, intercom, fire & smoke detector, fire extinguisher, door status indicators, WiFi, laptop/mobile/USB charging stations, grab handles, dynamic route display maps, large windows for panoramic view, auto controlled ambient lighting system, and ergonomically design to support specially abled and medical emergencies.

Alstom was handed the contract in 2020 to design, build, and deliver 210 regional commuter and transit trainsets along with maintenance services for 15 years. The first look of the train for the Delhi-Meerut RRTS corridor, inspired by the Lotus Temple, was unveiled in September 2020. The manufacturing process began in July 2021.

Alstom India Managing Director Alain SPOHR hailed the company’s quick turnaround time and said the delivery was a milestone in making the semi high-speed regional commuter service a reality. “Delivering the first train within a year of commencing production reinstates Alstom’s commitment to revolutionise India’s rail networks,” he said.

Union Housing & Urban Affairs Minister Hardeep Singh Puri said the RRTS trainset was a true manifestation of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of an Aatmanirbhar India. “Designed in India, Made in India, Made for India – it is the perfect demonstration of the PM’s Make in India initiative.”

“It is imperative that we plan efficient public transport to fully harness the potential of our metropolitan cities, so that we truly make them the engines of growth for tomorrow’s economy,” he said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi laid the foundation stone of the Delhi-Meerut RRTS corridor in March 2019. It is one of three rapid rail corridors planned under Phase I of the National Capital Region Transport Corporation’s RRTS project. The project cost is estimated at Rs 30,274 crore and will have 24 stations.