Delhi-Meerut RRTS corridor: From solar power to medical emergency management, stations on priority corridor at advanced stage – Check features here

The construction of stations on the Delhi-Ghaziabad-Meerut Regional Rapid Transit System (RRTS) corridor’s priority section is in the final stage and will be opened to the public soon. The 17 km long Priority section has five stations – Sahibabad, Ghaziabad, Guldhar, Duhai, and Duhai Depot. Presently, the National Capital Region Transport Corporation (NCRTC) is carrying out test runs to test various components of the RRTS.

“For safe and efficient operations, every aspect of the RRTS is being thoroughly tested independently,” reads the statement. Lakhs of passengers are expected to commute daily from RRTS stations For this, the stations will be equipped with all the modern and latest amenities to enhance the passenger experience.

A look at the features of RRTS stations:-

Green building:

All the RRTS stations are being built according to the highest rating of the Indian Green Building Council (IGBC). The station complex will have various factors that improve the environment including solar energy, rainwater harvesting, and a waste management system.

Colour:

All the stations of the RRTS corridor will be of blue colour as blue is the signature facade of RRTS.

Pedestrian and commuter friendly:

The stations of the RRTS corridor will be pedestrian and commuter friendly. Pedestrians can cross busy roads such as the Link road and the Delhi-Meerut Road, by entering the entry and exits of the elevated stations. For smooth access to stations, the entry and exit points are being built on both sides of the stations.

Suitable for women, divyangjans:

As most of the elevated stations are on 3-4 floors, the NCRTC has installed multiple lifts and escalators at the complex. This will enable hassle-free access to women, children, senior citizens, divyangjans, and many others.

Platform Screen Doors:

The safety of the passengers is one of the important steps for the NCRTC. For this, the authorities have installed Platform Screen Doors (PSDs). These doors will act as a shield for safety between the train and the passengers. It will also help the authorities with better crowd management.

“NCRTC is integrating these Platform Screen Doors with RRTS train doors and a state-of-the-art ETCS Level 2 signaling system. As a result of this, the train will run only after both the PSDs and the doors of the train are closed,” the statement reads.

Safety and Security:

To ensure safety and security, the NCRTC has installed CCTV cameras in the stations from entry-exit gates to the concourse and platform level in such a way that all the activities happening in the station premises can be monitored around the clock.

Medical emergency:

For any sort of medical urgency, the authorities have installed special and spacious lifts. This would help to facilitate the movement of stretchers for medical needs. Apart from these, the stations will have dedicated a car drop-off zone, multi-modal integration, etc.