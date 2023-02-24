Delhi-Meerut RRTS corridor: Duhai-Sahibabad section likely to open for public by April – Details inside

India’s first regional rapid transit system (RRTS) is expected to soon open for public use. The 17-km Duhai-Sahibabad priority section of the Delhi-Meerut RRTS corridor is expected to get operational by April, a PTI report quoted sources as saying on Friday. “The trains on the RRTS corridor will run at three times the speed of metro trains,” one of the sources told PTI. The Duhai-Sahibabad priority section, with five stations, is part of the 82-km RRTS between the national capital and Meerut in Uttar Pradesh.

Trial runs have been started in the depot already and to make the RRTS network safe and reliable, all different technical elements are to be tested individually, PTI reported officials as saying. The priority section of the corridor has five stations: Sahibabad, Ghaziabad, Guldhar, Duhai and Duhai Depot.

Better amenities than metro trains

The RRTS will have several amenities, both onboard and at the stations. Similar to metros in appearance, these trains will have additional features like luggage carriers and mini screens installed inside the coaches. Each railway car will reportedly have a compartment to accommodate wheelchairs and stretchers. Besides designated pick-up and drop-off areas, platforms will include large displays for information.

Three-phased opening

Entire Delhi to Meerut stretch of RRTS is scheduled to be completed by 2025 in three phases. In the first phase, the section from Sahibabad to Duhai depot will get operational from April; in the second phase from Sahibabad to Meerut will become operational by March 2024 and in the last phase from Modipuram in Meerut to Sarai Kale Khan in Delhi will open for public in 2025.

The objective of the Delhi-Ghaziabad-Meerut RRTS corridor project is to decongest the National Capital Region and to curb vehicular traffic, air pollution and ensure balanced regional development.

Budget allocation for RRTS

In its latest state budget, Uttar Pradesh government allocated Rs 1,306 crore for Delhi-Ghaziabad-Meerut Rapid Rail Transit System. Earlier this month, the Centre had allocated Rs 3,596 crore to the RRTS project in the Union Budget.