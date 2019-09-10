Delhi-Lucknow Tejas Express: ‘Private’ train by IRCTC to begin services from October; know timings, route

Lucknow-Delhi Tejas Express, operated by IRCTC, will start passenger services from the first week of October

Delhi Lucknow Tejas Express: Big announcement from Indian Railways! Soon, you will be able to travel between the cities of Delhi and Lucknow with world-class comfort of ‘private’ modern and premium trains. The Lucknow-Delhi Tejas Express, operated by IRCTC, will start passenger services from the first week of October, i.e., from next month onwards, according to the Chairman, Railway Board VK Yadav. The Lucknow-Delhi Tejas Express is Indian Railways first step towards introducing private trains on the network. Piyush Goyal-led Indian Railways had given the approval to the Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) for operating the Tejas Express trains on the Lucknow-Delhi and Ahmedabad-Mumbai routes.

The Railway Ministry had been experimenting with a new plan to involve private players for Indian Railways train operations. In this regard, IRCTC had been delegated to manage two train services on tourism-friendly, short-distance routes. Hence, the Lucknow-Delhi Tejas Express is the first private train service which will be operated by IRCTC.

IRCTC Lucknow Delhi Tejas Express – Fare, timings and features

As per the time-table set by Indian Railways, train number 12585 will depart from Lucknow at 6:50 AM and arrive Delhi at 1:35 PM. While, train number 12586 will depart from the national capital the same day at 3:35 PM and reach Lucknow at 10:05 PM. The train will run on for six days a week.

The fares for the Lucknow-Delhi Tejas Express are expected to be higher than the Shatabdi Express. The Railway Board has given IRCTC the freedom to decide on the ‘flexible’ ticket prices.

An all air-conditioned chair car train service- the Delhi-Lucknow Tejas Express will boast several modern and passenger-friendly features such as personalized infotainment screens, foot-rest in Executive class, attendant call buttons, personalized reading lights, automatic sliding doors for entry and exit as well as modular bio-toilets.

Additionally, Indian Railways is also mulling over an option of ‘payouts’ in case the Lucknow-Delhi Tejas Express train is delayed by over an hour. According to IRCTC, plans are getting finalised to give some compensation to passengers in case of train delays, once the operations of Lucknow Delhi Tejas Express begins. The compensation may be given in the form of some credit to their e-wallets or a concession for future travel.