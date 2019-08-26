Delhi-Lucknow Tejas Express by IRCTC to be unique: Partial ‘refund’ for delays, fewer toilets, more snacks!

The compensation can be in form of some credit to their e-wallets or a concession for future travel etc

Lucknow-Delhi Tejas Express: India’s first ‘private train’, to be run by IRCTC, may compensate passengers in case it is late by over an hour, learns Financial Express Online. In a major shift from the past, Indian Railways is looking to run the Delhi-Lucknow Tejas Express and Mumbai-Ahmedabad Tejas Express as ‘private’ trains that will offer world-class comforts to passengers. Even as the first ‘private’ train, the Delhi-Lucknow Tejas Express gears up to begin operations by September-end, IRCTC is mulling an option of ‘payouts’ in case the train is delayed by over an hour, a senior IRCTC official told Financial Express Online. “We are finalising plans to run the Delhi-Lucknow Tejas Express and one of the things that are under consideration is to give some compensation to passengers for train delays. The compensation can be in the form of some credit to their e-wallets or a concession for future travel etc,” the official said.

Delhi-Lucknow Tejas Express: More snacks, lesser number of toilets?

IRCTC or the Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation is planning to offer extra meals on the Delhi-Lucknow Tejas Express. “Nothing is finalised as yet, but the idea is that by the time the train will reach Delhi and Lucknow, it will be time for a second meal. So, at the time of arrival at the terminal station, we are looking at distributing a snack-style meal,” the IRCTC official said. Additionally, the Delhi-Lucknow Tejas Express will also have tea/coffee vending machines and passengers can get the beverages on demand.

IRCTC is also looking to replicate the airline-style toilet model for the new Tejas Express train – which means that there will only be two toilets per coach, available for the passengers to use. “It is a day time journey and aeroplanes also have only three toilets for over 150 passengers. In case of the Tejas Express, it will be two toilets for 72 passengers. This will help increase our storage space as the third toilet will be blocked out,” the official said. Not only will this step increase the storage space for meals, but is also likely to reduce the cost of onboard cleanliness.

The above model of operations is expected to be replicated for the Mumbai-Ahmedabad Tejas Express as well, based on the feedback from Delhi-Lucknow Tejas Express.

Delhi-Lucknow Tejas Express: Fare and schedule

Fares for the Delhi-Lucknow Tejas Express are expected to be on the lines of the Shatabdi Express, though Railway Board has given IRCTC the freedom to decide the ‘flexible’ ticket prices. The Lucknow Junction-New Delhi-Lucknow Junction Tejas Express will leave Lucknow at 6:10 AM to reach New Delhi at 12:25 PM. On the return journey, the same day, the train will depart from New Delhi at 4:30 PM to arrive in Lucknow at 10:45 PM. The timings are as per a tentative schedule accessed by Financial Express Online. The new Tejas Express trains are expected to get Shatabdi-style priority clearance to ensure on-time operations.

The two new Tejas Express have been offered to IRCTC for operations as a first step in the direction of inviting private players to run trains. Piyush Goyal-led Indian Railways has finalised this game-changing step as part of its 100-day action plan.

The Delhi-Lucknow Tejas Express is a more premium version of the Shatabdi Express category of trains. The air-conditioned chair car will have executive and non-executive coaches with comfortable seats, personalised reading lights, attendant call buttons, personalised LCD entertainment screens, sliding doors, automatic entry/exit doors, modular bio-toilets etc. as some of its salient features.