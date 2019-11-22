Delhi-Katra Vande Bharat Express develops technical snag! Tejas Express rake used in place of Train 18

The train is expected to run as usual on its next scheduled run.

Delhi-Katra Vande Bharat Express: Indian Railways’ ‘Make in India’ Train 18, the Delhi-Katra Vande Bharat Express has developed some technical glitches! Another rake has been operated in its place. A spokesperson was quoted in a PTI report saying that in place of Delhi-Katra Vande Bharat Express, a rake of Tejas Express train was run on the Delhi-Katra route. The state-of-the-art Vande Bharat Express train was flagged off last month. The engineless, self-propelled Vande Bharat Express completes a one-way journey between Delhi and Katra in just a duration of eight hours. According to the spokesperson quoted in the report, the train is expected to run as usual on its next scheduled run.

As per the schedule, train number 22439 NDLS-SVDK Vande Bharat Express train departs from New Delhi railway station every day (except on Tuesdays) at 6:00 AM and reaches Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra station at 2:00 PM. In the return direction, train number 22440 leaves from Katra station at 3:00 PM, the same day, and reaches New Delhi railway station at 11:00 PM. En route both ways, the Vande Bharat Express train halts at three stations, namely – Ambala Cantt, Ludhiana and Jammu Tawi for two minutes each.

The semi-high speed Train 18 can attain a speed of 180 kmph, however, on this route, the train runs at a maximum speed of 130 kmph. The train fare of Vande Bharat Express from Delhi to Katra is Rs 1,630 for air-conditioned chair car class and Rs 3,015 for executive chair car class. From Katra to Delhi, the train fare is Rs 1,570 for air-conditioned chair car class and Rs 2,965 for executive chair car class.

The Delhi-Katra Vande Bharat Express comprises 16 coaches with a total of 1,128 seats. The train boasts various modern facilities such as bio-vacuum type toilets, on-board Wifi service, automatic doors, LED lighting, disabled-friendly toilets, GPS-based audio-visual passenger information system, wheelchair parking spaces among others.