Delhi-Katra Vande Bharat Express: Details of expected fare, schedule and route of second engineless Train 18

The launch date of the train is expected to be announced once the conditions in Jammu and Kashmir return to normal,

Vande Bharat Express: Mata Vaishno Devi devotees, here is some good news! Soon, visiting the holy shrine is going to be smooth and convenient as the country’s second Vande Bharat Express train is expected to run between Delhi and Katra. While the new ‘Make in India’ train set has already received the approval from the Commissioner of Railway Safety (CCRS), but no formal nod has been given for the route. The launch date of the train is expected to be announced once the conditions in Jammu and Kashmir return to normal, according to a News 18 report. Currently, only one Vande Bharat Express train runs on Indian Railways network, connecting Delhi to Varanasi. This will be the second such engineless semi-high speed train, offering world-class comforts to passengers.

Delhi-Katra Vande Bharat Express fare, schedule and route

The Vande Bharat Express has 16 coaches with a total of 1,128 seats for passengers to sit. It has 14 coaches of normal chair car with 936 seats and 2 coaches of executive chair car with 104 seats. According to the report, the proposed fare for chair car from New Delhi to Katra will be around Rs 1,600, while the fare for executive chair car will be around Rs 3,000.

As per its schedule, Delhi-Katra Vande Bharat Express will depart from Delhi at 6:00 AM and reach Katra at 2:00 PM. On its return journey, the Katra-Delhi Vande Bharat Express will leave Katra at 3:00 PM the same day and reach Delhi at 11:00 PM. En route, the train will halt at Ambala Cantt., Ludhiana and Jammu Tawi railway stations. The train is expected to reduce the travel time between Delhi and Katra to around eight hours, as against the current 12 hours.

The Vande Bharat Express, manufactured under Modi government’s ‘Make in India’ boasts various passenger-friendly amenities and facilities such as automatic doors, LED lighting, on board hotspot WiFi for entertainment purposes, bio-vacuum type toilets, comfortable seating, GPS based audio-visual passenger information system, etc. In the coming years, Piyush Goyal chaired Railway Ministry plans to roll out more such semi-high speed train sets.