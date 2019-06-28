Delhi-Katra by Indian Railways in just 8 hours? Second engine-less Train 18 rake to be tested soon!

The Railway Board is currently discussing routes like Delhi-Chandigarh, Delhi-Amritsar and Delhi-Katra, among other short distances.

New Train 18 for Indian Railways! Soon, another Train 18 is going to hit the tracks of Indian Railways for trials. The national transporter has decided to run the second rake of Train 18 on the Delhi-Katra route for its long-awaited trials which would be done likely by next month. The rake of railways’ second Train 18, which has been in the national capital for around a month, has been manufactured by the Integral Coach Factory, Chennai under Modi government’s ambitious ‘Make in India’ initiative.

According to a PTI report, for the trial run, the new Train 18 will depart from New Delhi at 6:00 AM, and will reach Ambala at 8:00 AM. There, it will halt for two minutes before leaving for Ludhiana. The train will reach Ludhiana at 9:22 AM and will halt there for two minutes. The train would then reach Jammu Tawi at 12:20 PM, and before eventually terminating at the Katra station at 2:00 PM. It will pass through the Sanehwal station without halting.

While on its return journey, it will depart from Katra station at 3:00 PM. The train will reach Jammu Tawi at 4:18 PM, then halt at Ludhiana station at 7:36 PM, reach Ambala at 8:56 PM and eventually reach the national capital at 11:00 PM. The stoppage duration at each of the three railway stations before reaching New Delhi would be for two minutes.

The authorities have decided to run the train at a speed of 130 kmph between New Delhi and Ludhiana. According to the sources quoted in the report, while the route of the upcoming Train 18 has not been finalised yet, the Railway Board is currently discussing routes like Delhi-Chandigarh, Delhi-Amritsar and Delhi-Katra, among other short distances.

The first Train 18- Vande Bharat Express has reduced the travel time between Delhi and Varanasi to eight hours. As of now, the train is running at a reduced speed of 130 kmph on the Delhi-Varanasi route due to lack of infrastructural support at railway crossings and selected stations. The new Train 18 will also boast a number of comfort and safety features like 180-degree rotating seats, WiFi and infotainment systems, automatic doors, etc. Interestingly, in the new Train 18, Indian Railways has provided more pantry space, sturdy aluminium nose cover in order to reduce damage due to cattle run. Also, a film for the windows has been provided to protect them against stone pelting. However, it remains to be seen what the upcoming Train 18 is named by the Indian Railways.