Delhi government, Indian Railways sign MoU for Mukhyamantri Tirth Yatra Yojana

A tourism department official said as per the agreement, Railways will provide separate coaches to pilgrims who are selected under the Yojana.

The Delhi government signed a memorandum of understanding with the railways on Thursday to cater to pilgrims availing the Mukhyamantri Tirth Yatra Yojana, an official statement stated.

It stated the MoU was inked by officials of the Delhi government and the railways in the presence of Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia at the Delhi Secretariat in New Delhi.

A tourism department official said as per the agreement, Railways will provide separate coaches to pilgrims who are selected under the Yojana.

Under the scheme, the AAP government will bear expenses of 77,000 pilgrims every year.

Delhi residents above the age of 60 are covered under this scheme. Those selected will be allowed to be accompanied by an attendant aged 18 years or above and their expenditure will also be borne by the city administration.

According to the government, the scheme will enable 1,100 senior citizens from each of the 70 assembly constituencies of Delhi every year to undertake free pilgrimage.