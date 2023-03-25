Delhi-Ghaziabad-Meerut RRTS corridor: Track laying activities begin from Gandhi Bagh to Begumpul station

The National Capital Region Transport Corporation (NCRTC) has started track laying activities inside the constructed tunnel on the Delhi-Ghaziabad-Meerut RRTS corridor. The 750-meter long tunnel at Meerut was completed in October, 2022 from Gandhi Bagh to Begumpul RRTS station. For the smooth movement of trains in the underground section of the RRTS corridor, two parallel tunnels have been constructed and it was recently completed.

Tunnels between Bhainsali to Meerut Central Station

The construction of the tunnels between Bhainsali to Meerut Central Station have also been completed. The laying of tracks inside these tunnels will begin soon.

Also Read: Delhi-Meerut RRTS corridor: From solar power to medical emergency management, stations on priority corridor at advanced stage – Check features here

Track slabs

The RRTS track slabs measuring 4m*2.5m in size are being constructed using very high-quality concrete which ensures very good finishing. These track slabs are being brought to the tunnel site laden on the trucks-trailers for the installation work inside the tunnels.

To give strength to the track in a circular tunnel, first, a PCC (Plain Cement Concrete) base is built. Wherever necessary, special rubber pads are also being installed for track laying inside the tunnel, which controls the vibration in the tunnel.

Precast track slabs

A total of around 42,000 track slabs will be made and installed for the entire Delhi-Ghaziabad-Meerut RRTS corridor. These slabs are being manufactured at the track slab factory in Casting Yard, Shatabdi Nagar, Meerut. For the first time in the country, such technology is being used to produce high strength ballastless track slabs. These track slabs have a longer life cycle and require less maintenance. Due to this, the cost of life cycle maintenance of these tracks are very low.

Also Read: Delhi-Meerut RRTS corridor: Duhai-Sahibabad section likely to open for public by April – Details inside

Priority section of RRTS corridor

The Priority Section will be operationalised this year, for which NCRTC is carrying out the testing of RRTS trains. About 9,000 track slabs have been made and installed for the 17-kilometre-long Priority Section only. The entire corridor from Delhi to Meerut is targeted to be commissioned in 2025.