Delhi-Ghaziabad-Meerut RRTS corridor: Duhai Depot opens! Equipped with modern facilities, features you just can’t miss

Laced with all state-of-the-art facilities to manage operations hassle free, the Duhai Depot of the Delhi-Ghaziabad-Meerut Regional Rapid Transit System (RRTS) corridor has now become functional, National Capital Region Transport Corporation officials quoted as saying by PTI.

Earlier, the officials had said that the Duhai-Sahibabad priority section of the Delhi-Meerut RRTS, which 17-KM long, corridor was all set to get operational by the end of March and added that computer-centric transport system with environment-friendly orientation would be focussed.

Fitted with modern facilities

“Duhai Depot, which is considered a key segment of the Delhi-Ghaziabad-Meerut RRTS corridor, has got ready for public use,” says an official of the National Capital Region Transport Corporation (NCRTC). He added that Duhai Depot is featured with all modern facilities for the complete care of RRTS.

Infrastructural development of Duhai Depot that includes administration building, workshops and inspection bay lines have been constructed in less than two years.

The RRTS is a rail-based high speed train which is designed to provide faster and convenient travel experience between various cities surrounding the National Capital Region (NCR).

QR code-based feature for RRTS

The RRTS will be equipped with several amenities. Apparently looking like metros, RRTS trains will be fitted with additional features like luggage carriers and mini screens installed inside the coaches. There will be a facility of accommodating wheelchairs and stretchers in each compartment. The platforms will showcase large displays for information with designated pick-up and drop-off areas for convenience of passengers. With QR code-based digital and paper ticketing facilities, RRTS stations will have features like automatic fare collection gates and national common mobility cards.

Three priority corridors

RRTS will have three priority corridors: Delhi – Ghaziabad-Meerut, Delhi – Panipat, and Delhi – Gurugram – Shahjahanpur – Neemrana – Behror – Alwar, which will be implemented in phases.

It is estimated that the RRTS will take more than 1 lakh private vehicles off roads once it gets operational as Delhi-Ghaziabad-Meerut Corridor, 82-km long, will have 8 lakh ridership daily, reported PTI.

Once it gets implemented, Delhi-Meerut RRTS corridor may increase the share of public transportation usage from 37 per cent to 63 per cent.