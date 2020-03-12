Delhi gets 1st ‘5-star Eat Right Station’! Indian Railways passengers to get certified food at Anand Vihar

Indian Railways passengers will get a plethora of healthy palatable food items at the Anand Vihar Terminal Railway station.

Anand Vihar Terminal Railway station (ANVT) becomes Delhi’s first ‘5-star Eat Right Station’! Indian Railways train passengers at Anand Vihar Terminal Railway station will no longer need to worry about hygiene, nutrition and diet as they can purchase quality food items at affordable prices claims the national transporter. The Anand Vihar Terminal station, which is maintained by Indian Railway Stations Development Corporation Limited (IRSDC), has been declared as the first ‘Eat Right Station’ of the Northern Railway with an audit score of more than 92 per cent in the ‘exemplary’ category by Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI).

ANVT has become the third railway station in India after Mumbai Central Railway Station (BCT) and Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus (CST) to get such a tag. However, the rating of 92.08 per cent of Anand Vihar Terminal Railway station is the highest ever in Indian Railways, according to IRSDC and FSSAI.

Delhi’s first ‘5-star Eat Right Station’: All you need to know

The Eat Right menu: Indian Railways passengers will get a plethora of healthy palatable food items at the Anand Vihar Terminal Railway station. An exclusive menu has been prepared and standardized by Hindustan Unilever Limited (HUL) in collaboration with IRSDC. From the food items, Indian Railways passengers can choose from Pan Fried Jain Vada Whole Wheat Pav, Air Fried Kachori, Air Fried Singhara and Spicy Corn Sandwich. The Eat Right beverage menu comprises lemonade, Bru beaten hot coffee, and Vegan Masala Tea.

On the lines of high-end premium restaurant and eateries, Anand Vihar Terminal Railway station ‘Eat Right’ menu contains the nutritional value of each food items in calories. Apart from these ‘The Eat Right’ food items, ‘Janta Khana’ Thali is available at a low rate of Rs 15. One will get 7 pooris (175 gram), Aloo Sabji (125 gram) and pickle (15 gram).

If Indian Railways passengers want to pay more, they can have ‘Bhojan Veg Thali’ and ‘Bhojan Non-Veg. Thali’. There are three types of ‘Bhojan Veg Thali’ – OSR Sadharan Thali, OSR Combo Thali and OSR Maharaja Thali. OSR Sadharan Thali priced at Rs 150 has Rice (200 gram), Seasonable veg (100 gram), Dal (100 gram), Matar Paneer (150 gram), Paratha/Roti 2 pcs, pickle sachets (15 gram).

OSR Combo Thali comes at Rs 190. You will get Rice (200 gram), Seasonable Veg (100 gram), Dal Makhni (100 gram), Shahi Paneer (150 gram), Paratha/Roti 2 pcs, sweet (80 gram), curd/raita (90 gram), and pickle sachets (15 gram).

OSR Maharaja Thali comes at Rs 260 under which one will get Rice (200 gram), Aloo curry/veg curry (100 gram), Paratha/Poori/Naan 2 pcs, Pili dal/Dal Makhni (150 gram), Chole/Rajma/Mix veg (100 gram), curd/raita (100 gram), paneer curry (100 gram), Salad (50 gram), papad, pickle, sweet/kheer/kesari bhaat (30 gram).

There are three types of ‘Bhojan Non-veg Thali’ – OSR Sadharan Thali, OSR Combo Thali and OSR Maharaja Thali. OSR Sadharan Thali costs Rs 170 and has items – Rice (200 gram), Eggs 2 pcs, Seasonable veg (100 gram), Dal (100 gram), Paratha 2 pcs, pickle. OSR Combo Thali, which is priced at Rs 210, has Rice (200 gram), Seasonable veg (100 gram), Pili Dal/Dal Makhni (100 gram), Chicken (150 gram), Paratha 2 pcs, sweet (80 gram), curd (90 gram), pickle sachets. OSR Maharaja Thali costs Rs 280. Food items are Rice (200 gram), Aloo curry/Veg curry (100 gram), Paratha/poori/naan 2 pcs, Pili Dal/Dal Makhni (150 gram), curd/raita (50 gram), Chicken curry (150 gram), salad, Chole/Rajma/Mix veg (100 gram), Papad, pickle, sweet/kheer/kesari bhaat (30 gram).

Indian Railways passengers will get momos, corn, and fruit juice as snacks. As on March 12, there are 15 catering or food stalls at Anand Vihar Terminal Railway station premises. All food joints are have got ‘Eat Right’ certificate.

While auditing the station complex and individual food units such as kiosks, food plazas, catering stalls, quick food joints were assessed based on several parameters. Several things at the Anand Vihar Terminal Railway station complex such as facilities of public washrooms, cleanliness, infrastructure, facilities of public washrooms, and quality of drinking water for passengers were looked at.

Certain aspects such as personal hygiene, training, operations control, maintenance and sanitation, availability of healthy, fortified, local and seasonal food and food waste management were monitored. HUL was selected as implementation partner and RIR certification as auditors.