Delhi-Chandigarh Tejas Express train ready! RCF to roll out coaches in two days

The Rail Coach Factory (RCF) here is all set to roll out the 19-coach rake of the Chandigarh-Delhi section Tejas Express in the next two days, RCF General Manager Satya Prakash Trivedi said today. The coaches will be handed over to the Northern Railway, and the Railway Board will decide about the date and the time to run the Tejas Express, he said. This is the second rake of the semi-high speed train that can achieve speeds up to 160 kmph. The first rake of the Tejas Express was rolled out in June last year and is successfully plying on the Mumbai-Goa section, Trivedi said.

Two more rakes would be rolled out by July, he said. More features have been added to the second rake. These include remote-controlled venetian windows and sensor-based doors inside coaches, and vacuum toilets like those on planes to save water, the official said. Other features include luxury chair cars with LCD screens and personalised infotainment systems, and touch-less sanitary wares such as taps and soap dispensers, he said.

These coaches are fitted with improved couplers, which will provide a jerk-free and comfortable ride at high speeds, Chief Public Relations Officer S K Kapoor said. The rake has pneumatic disc brakes, and dust proof and sealed inter-car gangways, which will reduce sound levels, he said, adding that passengers will also have access to facilities such as WiFi.

The second rake of coaches have fine and aesthetically pleasing interiors as that inside an aeroplane, Kapoor said. Trivedi said the RCF will also roll out 30 double-decker Uday coaches with automatic doors, infotainment systems and vacuum toilets. The first rake would be rolled out by January next year, he said.