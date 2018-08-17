Delhi to Chandigarh in 3 hours! This luxury train in Indian Railways new time-table will make it possible

Tejas Express is Indian Railways luxury offering that will eventually replace Shatabdi Express trains on key routes.

Indian Railways new time-table 2018: Soon, a train journey between Delhi and Chandigarh will be possible in just 3 hours! What’s also good news for passengers is that this train journey will offer aircraft-like luxury and comforts! According to the new Indian Railways time-table 2018 that became effective from August 15, a new Tejas Express train will be introduced soon on the Delhi-Chandigarh route. This train will take just 3 hours to travel between the two cities. Tejas Express is Indian Railways luxury offering that will eventually replace Shatabdi Express trains on key routes. The new type of train was first introduced in 2017 on the Mumbai-Goa route. In total Indian Railways has identified three routes for the Tejas Express; Mumbai-Goa, Delhi-Chandigarh and Delhi-Lucknow. The latter two will start plying in a few months time.

Delhi-Chandigarh Tejas Express timings:

The new Delhi-Chandigarh Tejas Express, while part of last year’s time-table, was not introduced because the rake had not been manufactured. The new upgraded rake of the Tejas Express has been manufactured by Rail Coach Factory, Kapurthala. The timings of the Delhi-Chandigarh Tejas Express have been changed in the new time-table. Last year, the train was scheduled to leave New Delhi at 9:40 AM to reach Chandigarh at 12:40 PM and on return journey would leave Chandigarh at 2:35 PM to arrive in Delhi at 5:30 PM.

However, according to the new Indian Railways time-table 2018, Train number 22425 will now depart from New Delhi at 6:30 AM every day (except Wednesday) to reach Chandigarh at 9:30 AM, taking a total of 3 hours. On the return journey, Train number 22426 will leave from Chandigarh at 5:55 PM to reach New Delhi at 8:55 PM on all days except Wednesday. With the new timings, the new Tejas Express will also greatly benefit business travellers who want to travel from Delhi to Chandigarh for a day’s work.

Delhi-Chandigarh Tejas Express salient features:

As mentioned above, the semi-high speed Tejas Express train has several aircraft-like comforts; personalised entertainment-cum-information screens, attendant calling buttons, personalised reading lights and executive chair cars with leg rest. The Tejas Express has automatic entry and exit doors, similar to metro train sets, which will open only when the train halts at the platform. The new Tejas Express coaches are also future ready and can take speeds of up to 200 kmph, as and when the Indian Railways infrastructure allows. Other features of the Tejas Express train include:

The infotainment screens have the added advantage of on-board WiFi

There are personalised mobile/USB points between sets

Modular bio-vacuum toilets with plush bathroom fittings

Comfortable seats with a new look and colour compared to the first Tejas Express

Anti-graffiti vinyl wrapping on the exterior and on the interior

Windows with automatic venetian blinds and a button facility for passengers to roll them up and down

Automatic interconnecting doors between coaches

Mini pantry with options of soup, tea and coffee

Coaches based on LHB-platform with anti-climbing features

Fire and smoke detection and suppression system

LED lighting, CCTV systems, dust-sealed gangways

Integrated Braille displays, toilet occupancy indicators and electronic passenger reservation chart

How will Delhi-Chandigarh Tejas Express be better than Shatabdi Express?

Apart from the additional luxurious features that the Tejas Express will offer over Shatabdi Express, passengers will also save time. At present, Train number 12045 New Delhi-Chandigarh Shatabdi Express leaves the national capital at 7:15 PM (all days except Sunday) and reaches its destination at 10:45 PM, taking 3.5 hours. In the return direction, Train number 12046 Chandigarh-New Delhi Shatabdi Express leaves at 12:00 PM to reach Delhi at 3:25 PM (all days except Sunday), taking 3 hours and 25 minutes. That’s a saving of approximately 30 minutes of time for Indian Railways passengers. However, passengers should note that the fares of Tejas Express train are 1.20 times the basic fare of respective classes of Shatabdi trains.