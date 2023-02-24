Delhi-bound trains delayed yet again due to dense fog, poor visibility; Check full list here

Due to the foggy and poor visibility conditions, several trains are running late in the Northern Railway zone. “A total of 14 trains are running late,” the railways said on Friday.

Lists of trains running late:-

12615 MGR Chennai Central – New Delhi Grand Trunk Express and 12447 Manikpur-Hazrat Nizamuddin Uttar Pradesh Samapark Kranti Express is running late by around 01:20 hrs.

Also Read: Indian Railways achieves another milestone! Rail network in Uttar Pradesh is now fully electrified

Lists of trains running late from 01:30 hrs to 02:00 hrs

12391 Rajgir – New Delhi Sharmjeevi Express

Lists of trains running late by two hours to 02:30 hrs

12565 Darbhanga – New Delhi Bihar Sampark Kranti Express

15127 Banaras – New Delhi Kasgi Vishwanath Express

14007 Raxaul – Anand Vihar Terminal Sadbhavana Express

14207 Pratapgarh – Delhi Padmavat Express

12919 Dr. Ambedkar Nagar – Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra

Lists of trains running late by 03:00 hrs to 04:00 hrs

02569 Darbhanga – New Delhi Clone Special

02563 Barauni – NewDelhi Clone Special

12409 Raigarh – Hazrat Nizamuddin Gondwana Express

20805 Visakhapatnam – New Delhi Andhra Pradesh Express

Lists of trains running late by six hours

15707 Katihar – Amritsar Amarpali Express

In another development, due to the traffic block at Hussainpur- Pajian station on Jalandhar City – Firozpur Cantt section of Firozpur division, several trains have been cancelled.

Also Read: Indian Railways: Mega projects for developing world-class stations underway – Here’s all about amenities and cost of projects

Lists of trains cancelled:-

04633 Jalandhar City- Firozpur Cantt Passengers Special

04638 Firozpur Cantt- Jalandhar City Passengers Special

04170 Firozpur Cantt- Jalandhar City Special

04169 Jalandhar City- Firozpur Cantt Special

04598 Jalandhar City- Hoshiarpur Special

04597- Hoshiarpur -Jalandhar City Special

Meanwhile, many parts of the country are likely to record maximum temperatures three to five degrees above normal over the next five days. This temperature is usually logged in the first week of March. The rising temperature in February is fuelling concerns about an intense summer and heat wave in the coming months.