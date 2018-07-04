Dehradun Shatabdi Express now of ‘Gold Standard’; becomes latest train to be upgraded under Project Swarn

Indian Railways’ Dehradun Shatabdi Express has become the latest train to get an upgrade under ‘Operation Swarn’.

Dehradun Shatabdi Express train is now of ‘Gold Standard’: Indian Railways’ Dehradun Shatabdi Express has become the latest train to get an upgrade under ‘Operation Swarn’. The announcement was made by Northern Railway under which the train is operated, through a tweet. The Delhi Division of Northern Railway has upgraded Dehradun Shatabdi Express rake to ‘Gold standard’. The tweet further said that the Delhi Division has the highest number of Gold standard rakes compared to any other Division on Indian Railways. The Dehradun Shatabdi Express train has been upgraded under Railway Ministry’s Project Swarn in which the coach interiors of the train, toilets, seats etc. have been improved for passenger comfort.

The Project Swarn was introduced by the Railway Ministry in order to improve the condition of Rajdhani Express trains as well as Shatabdi Express trains. The idea behind the project was to improve passenger experience on 10 parameters which include coach interiors, onboard cleanliness, security, punctuality, catering, staff behaviour, toilets, linen and on-board entertainment. Additionally, real-time feedback is also taken as a part of the railways’ Project Swarn.

Under the Project Swarn, as many as 14 Rajdhani Express trains and 15 Shatabdi Express trains will be upgraded by Indian Railways. For the upgradation of trains to Swarn standard (Gold standard) under the Project Swarn, the national transporter has been allowed to spend up to Rs 50 lakh per rake.

In April, the New Delhi–Amritsar Shatabdi Express was upgraded to Gold standard under the project. The New Delhi–Amritsar Shatabdi Express train was also provided with many modern facilities for better passenger comfort such as GPS-enabled passenger announcement and information system, vinyl wrapped anti-graffiti interiors, LED lighting, modern toilets and many others. Earlier this year, in February, the Mumbai-Delhi Rajdhani Express was upgraded under the Project Swarn. The train was provided with many modern features including, modern toilets, digital watches, vinyl wrapped anti-graffiti interiors, new paint scheme, LED lighting etc.