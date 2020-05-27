This will be the Indian Railways Dehradun station soon! Developers like GMR, Mahindra attend pre-bid meeting

The government hopes that redevelopment of the Dehradun station will enhance the tourism potential.

World-class Indian Railways Dehradun railway station is one step closer! The Rail Land Development Authority (RLDA), the nodal agency under Ministry of Railways tasked with the redevelopment of railways stations across India, has recently conducted a successful online pre-bid meeting for the revamping of Dehradun Railway Station. The pre-bid meeting was attended by 22 potential investors like the GMR Group, Adani Road Transport Ltd, Omaxe Developers and Mahindra Lifespaces, the RLDA said in a statement.

During the online meeting, several queries of the developers were addressed. These queries were along the lines of EIA approval and tree cutting permissions. The meeting was attended by RLDA Vice-Chairman Ved Prakash Dudeja and Ashish Srivastava, the Vice-Chairman of Mussoorie Dehradun Development Authority (MMDA). For the redevelopment of the Dehradun station, the RLDA has entered into a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the MMDA, as per which the work on master planning, processing of the bids, and supervision of construction has been allotted to the MMDA.

World-class Dehradun railway station: Key features

The land under consideration for the Dehradun railway station redevelopment project is a whopping 25 acres. About half of this land is expected to be allotted for the Railway mandatory development – station building and passenger amenities.

The remaining 50% would be for the real estate development. The land for the real estate development will be divided into two components – 40% for the housing project and 60% for commercial components like malls, hotels, retail outlets, office spaces and multi-level parking.

Like other world-class stations, this will also be revamped under a public-private partnership (PPP) model

The mandatory cost for the project is estimated to be Rs 125 crore.

The mandatory development is scheduled to be completed within three years while 40% of the estate development is required to be finished in not more than eight years.

The request for quotation (RFQ) was invited in April by the RLDA, and the submission date for the same is June 5, the statement added. Once the eligible bidders are selected on the basis of the RFQ, the RLDA will float the request for proposal in July this year. Once that is done, the developers and the RLDA will enter into an agreement and work on the construction will commence, the statement said.

The government hopes that redevelopment of the Dehradun station will enhance the tourism potential of the city and also aid in the overall planning of the Dehradun Smart City project.